Noah Lyles says his popularity has made it hard to stay in Olympic Village

PARIS − U.S. track and field star Noah Lyles is staying at the Paris Olympic Village, but this might be his final Games staying in the athlete housing.

Lyles, who is one of the stars in the Netflix docuseries "SPRINT", told reporters Monday that residing in the Olympic Village has cause him some mental stress.

"I’ve become kind of popular in the village. Unfortunately, that has come with its own set of challenges, being able to find my own space within the village whether that’s eating or training in the gym. Some athletes like to leave the village and find their own hotels, but I like to enjoy the whole Olympic event – being with other athletes and stuff like that. But it has come with its own challenges of finding my own safe place," Lyles said. "It’s kind of hard for me to find that space within the village and I don’t want to leave. But it’s definitely something I feel like after this Olympics I’m gonna have to have conversations higher up. Whoever that’s in charge of that and making that more available and more aware.

"I’m not even the most popular person in the village so I know I’m not the only one who’s had to deal with situations like this. … Even though we might be superstars in your eyes, we still are human beings and we do want to be able to have our space and our time. I want to be able to enjoy the Olympics just like you guys are."

Lyles said he even spoke to one of his therapists about the situation.

"I was talking to my therapist (Sunday) and we were just trying to figure out ways to better seclude myself. I’ve now been finding myself eating at very random times in the back of the cafeteria just to have my space with me and my girlfriend (Jamaican track and field athlete Junelle Bromfield). Just trying to enjoy a meal."

The biggest stars at the Olympics many times stay outside of the Olympic Village. Team USA's basketball team is typically housed at one of the finest hotels in the host city.

Lyles, the defending world champion in the 100 and 200, is vying for his first ever Olympic gold medal in both events. The U.S. sprinter is also slated to run on Team USA’s 4x100-relay squad. Olympic track and field competition begins Aug. 1 and ends with the women’s marathon on Aug. 11.

