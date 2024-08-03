Noah Lyles Olympic events: What's he running at 2024 Paris Games?

Noah Lyles is aiming to make sure that by the time the 2024 Paris Olympic Games come to a close, he's seen worldwide as the fastest man on Earth.

The 26-year-old will apparently scale back plans to represent the United States in four track events during the Olympics, but still has high hopes to bring three gold medals back home. The six-time world champion is coming off of a dominant 2023, where he won gold in the 100- and 200-meter individual events and as part of the U.S. 4x100-meter relay team at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Lyles, named Athlete of the Year in 2023 by the World Athletics Awards, will have some serious challengers in Paris, particularly in the 100-meter dash. Kishane Thompson has emerged as a potential favorite to defeat Lyles after posting a 9.77-second time — the best by any man in the world in 2024 — last month during the Jamaican national championships. Kenya's Ferdinand Omanyala ran a 9.79 in his nation's Olympic trials, slightly faster than the best time Lyles has clocked in 2024 (a 9.83-second time during the U.S. Olympic trials in June).

In the 200-meter event, Lyles is a heavy favorite, with only fellow U.S. sprinters Kenneth Bednarek and Courtney Lindsay coming anywhere near the Florida native's 2024 best of 19.53 seconds.

Here's what to know about Lyles' bid to bring home multiple gold medals at the 2024 Olympics.

Noah Lyles 2024 Olympics events

Lyles has been named to represent the U.S. in the 100 meters and 200 meters. The U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team won't be named until after the Olympics begin, but Lyles is expected to participate in that event as well.

Here's the full schedule for the men's 100-meter and 200-meter events, and is expected to feature in the 4x100-meter relay at the 2024 Olympics.

Saturday, August 3

Men's 100m Preliminary Round: 4:35 a.m. ET

Men's 100m Round 1: 5:45 a.m. ET

Sunday, August 4

Men's 100m Semi-Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET

Men's 100m Final (Medal event): 3:55 p.m. ET

Monday, August 5

Men's 200m Round 1: 1:55 p.m. ET

Tuesday, August 6

Men's 200m Repechage Round: 6:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday, August 7

Men's 200m Semi-Final: 2:02 p.m. ET

Thursday, August 8

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Round 1: 5:35 a.m. ET

Men's 200m Final (Medal event): 2:30 p.m. ET

Friday, August 9

Men's 4 x 100m Relay Final (Medal event): 1:45 p.m. ET

