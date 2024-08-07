Noah Lyles, Olympian girlfriend to celebrate anniversary after Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France — Noah Lyles is in the midst of a momentous time in his life. He celebrated his 27th birthday on July 18, less than three weeks later he was crowned an Olympic champion for the first time in his career, and he could head home with another gold medal draped around his neck from his signature event – the 200.

“It’s my favorite race because it shows all my abilities. I’ve spent years working on the 100, but the 200 is where it’s at,” Lyles said. “This is where I get to show my speed, endurance, this is where I get to show my top-end speed, this is where I get to show I’m stronger than everybody else.”

Lyles finished second his semifinal heat in the 200, running a 20.08 to advance to Thursday’s final. Lyles, who is the prohibitive favorite, has a chance to make history if he wins gold. The 27-year-old could become the first American male to win the Olympic sprint double (an Olympic gold in the 100 and 200) since Carl Lewis at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics. Lyles could also win an additional gold medal as part of the men’s 4x100-relay squad, another feat equaling Lewis’ banner 1984 Games.

Noah Lyles in the men's 200 semifinals on Wednesday

Lyles’ performances on the Stade de France track have even inspired some of his Team USA teammates.

“Noah (Lyles), has worked very, very hard the last few years. Even watching his races inspired me,” women’s 200 Olympic gold medalist Gabby Thomas said. “Watching him I was like, ‘Wow, you know what? He can win from anywhere. So can I. Let’s go do this.’ So, it’s great.”

Lyles’ noteworthy summer extends off the track, too. Monday marks Lyles’ two-year anniversary with his girlfriend, Jamaican sprinter Junelle Bromfield. Bromfield qualified for the semifinals in the women’s 400, but she didn’t advance to the final.

The two haven’t formally celebrated their anniversary – they are quite busy at the moment – but the fastest man in the world has “big plans” after he officially crosses the finish line at what’s already been a memorable Paris Olympics.

“It’s our two-year anniversary,” Lyles said. “I got pretty big plans for a celebration. I’m trying to give her a little more time. Last year, we kind of went on a Noah Lyles campaign. Unfortunately, that cut into a lot of our vacation time, so I’m trying to be a better boyfriend and give her a lot more time for us to be a couple.”

Follow USA TODAY Sports' Tyler Dragon on X @TheTylerDragon.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Noah Lyles, girlfriend Junelle Bromfield bring love to Paris Olympics