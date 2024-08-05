Noah Lyles is now the world's fastest man. He was ready for this moment.

SAINT-DENIS, France — Eight of the fastest men in the world got ready to line up. The time between athlete introductions and when the gun sounded felt equivalent to the length of a Super Bowl halftime show. The pressure of the moment intensified throughout the Stade de France. When the gun went off, Noah Lyles illustrated in 9.79 (.784) seconds that he’s the fastest man in the world — and the most equipped to handle the moment.

“Everybody on the field came out knowing they could win this race. That’s the mindset we have to have,” Lyles said after winning the Olympic 100 final. “Iron sharpens iron. I saw my name and was like, 'I didn't do this against a slow crowd, I did this against the best of the best, on the biggest stage, with the biggest pressure.'

"I wasn’t even in the 100 in 2021. First Olympics in the 100. Having the title, not just at world champs but at the Olympics, of world’s fastest man."

Lyles is not only fast, he's psychologically strong and confident.

The painted nails, the pearls around his neck or braided into his hair, the demonstrative introductions and "fastest man in the world" declarations — Lyles is unapologetically himself. He’s the ultimate showman. The best showman in track and field since Usain Bolt.

He talks the talk and walks the walk.

The AMAZING race that made Noah Lyles an Olympic gold medalist! 🔥 #ParisOlympicspic.twitter.com/diY0Ny1dxf — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) August 4, 2024

"It feels good to back it up. I’ve done a lot of work throughout the last three years since 2021, and even in 2021. I took on a lot of sponsors to get my name out there. I’ve seen tons of scenarios where athletes come in as a favorite and it doesn’t work out for them,” Lyles said. "Knowing it can happen continues to fuel me. Constantly going that extra step, knowing that any time, somebody could pop up. People were saying it’s going to be a slow year in the 100. It wasn’t no slow year in the 100."

Lyles told USA TODAY Sports that the disappointment of only earning a bronze medal in the 200 at the Tokyo Olympics “ignited a fire” within him. He was experiencing depression in the lead-up to the Tokyo Games. He's since kept multiple therapists and is very forthright about how therapy continues to aid him. He spoke to one of his therapists before the 100.

Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the men’s 100-meter dash.

“My therapist said, 'You need to let go, be yourself.' It was the energy that I’m looking for," Lyles said.

Lyles understood the direction and went out and executed. He’s done so since being awarded a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, with four world championship golds since. Now he’s an Olympic gold medalist for the first time. The fastest man in the world.

“I Told You America I Got This,” Lyles posted on social media after winning Olympic gold.

Yes, Noah, you told us. And you backed it up. We should all expect the same outcome when you line up for the 200 in Paris, too.

