Noah Lyles gets second in a surprising 100m opening heat at Olympics

SAINT-DENIS, France — Noah Lyles posted on social media just before his Paris Olympic debut in the 100.

"Ight let's get this Popping," he wrote Saturday morning.

Lyles didn't get it “popping” in the opening round. After receiving the loudest ovation of any sprinter in the race, Lyles got a surprising second in his 100 heat with a time of 10.04. Lyles didn't get a good start and had to play catch-up for much of the race.

Louie Hinchliffe of Great Britain won the race in 9.98, Lyles placed second and Shaun Maswanganyi of South African finished third (10.06).

Noah Lyles (USA) after a men's 100m round 1 heat during the Paris Olympics.

The top three in each heat, plus the next three fastest times advance to the semifinals on Sunday.

Lyles is trying to become the first American man to win an Olympic gold medal in the 100 since Justin Gatlin topped the podium at the 2004 Athens Games.

The U.S. sprinter is an Olympic gold-medal contender in both the 100 and 200. Carl Lewis is the last U.S. sprinter to win the Olympic sprint double. Lewis won both events at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

Lyles is the defending world champion in the 100 and 200. He is coming off victories in both events at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials.

Jamaica's next sprint champ? Kishane Thompson

Jamaica's Kishane Thompson ran a 10.00 to win the first heat of the opening round of the men's 100.

Thompson coasted at the 50-meter mark, looked to see if any sprinters were near him and cruised to the finish line.

Thompson has the No. 1 time in the world this year at 9.77.

