Is Noah Lyles competing today? Olympics track and field schedule, times for Aug. 8

No rest for the fastest man in the world at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

American sprinter Noah Lyles – who won his first Olympic gold medal with a win in the 100-meter sprint earlier this week – still has some work cut out for him. On Thursday, Lyles will run in two separate track events.

He'll run with Team USA in the first round of the 4x100-meter relay to start the day. When the evening rolls around, he'll shoot to secure the sprint double with a gold medal in the 200-meter final. Should Lyles win gold in the 200 on Thursday, he'll be the first American man to win the sprint double since Carl Lewis in 1984.

The 27-year-old could next set his sights on the Olympic treble – achieved by winning gold medals in the 100-meter, 200-meter and 4x100-meter relay events. The feat was last accomplished by Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt in the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro (he also did it in London in 2012).

Here's what you need to know about Lyles' schedule for Wednesday, Aug. 7:

2024 Paris Olympics: Noah Lyles schedule for Aug. 7

5:35 a.m. ET: Men's 4x100-meter relay Round 1

2:30 p.m. ET: Men's 200-meter final

2024 Paris Olympics men's 4x100-meter relay schedule

Thursday, Aug. 8: Men's 4x100-meter relay Round 1, 5:35 a.m. ET

Friday, Aug. 9: Men's 4x100-meter relay final, 1:47 p.m. ET

2024 Paris Olympics men's 200-meter results, schedule

Monday, Aug. 5: Lyles wins Heat 6 in Round 1, advances with a time of 20.19 seconds

Wednesday, Aug. 7: Lyles finishes second in Semifinal 2, advances with a time of 20.08 seconds

Thursday, Aug. 8: Men's 200-meter finals at 2:30 p.m. ET

2024 Paris Olympics men's 100-meter results

Men's 100-meter preliminary round: Lyles advances with a time of 10.04

Men's 100-meter semifinals: Lyles advances to final with a time of 9.83 seconds

Men's 100-meter final: Lyles wins the gold medal with a time of 9.784 seconds

What events is Noah Lyles competing in at 2024 Paris Olympics?

After winning the gold in the 100-meter sprint, Lyles will run in two more events at the 2024 Olympics: the 200-meter sprint and 4x100-meter relay later this week. He may also run in the men's 4x400-meter relay at the Summer Games.

