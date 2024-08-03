Is Noah Lyles competing today? Olympics track and field schedule, times for Saturday

Team USA's already racked up plenty of medals in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games powered by standout performances in gymnastics and swimming. Now, Team USA's track and field stars will get to shine - including Noah Lyles, Team USA's top men's sprinter.

Lyles is hitting the track for the first time in Paris Saturday in the men's 100 meters preliminary rounds. He's one of 56 athletes that have qualified for the event with an eye towards the finals on Sunday.

Here is Lyles' schedule for today and when he'll be competing later on in Paris.

Is Noah Lyles competing today?

Yes. The defending world champion in the 100 meters, Lyles' campaign for his first Olympic medal in the event begins with the prelims at 4:35 a.m. ET. Barring a huge surprise, he'll be back on the track for Round 1 in the event at 5:55 a.m. ET.

Noah Lyles competition schedule

Aug. 3: 100 meters prelims, 4:35 a.m. ET; 100 meters round 1, 5:55 a.m. ET

Aug. 4: 100 meters semifinal, 2:05 p.m. ET; 100 meters final, 3:50 p.m. ET

Aug. 5: 200 meters round 1, 1:55 p.m. ET

Aug. 6: 200 meters repechage round (if necessary), 6:30 a.m. ET

Aug. 7: 200 meters semifinal, 2:02 p.m. ET

Aug. 8: 200 meters final, 2:30 p.m. ET

Every event at the 2024 Paris Olympics will be aired live across NBC, USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel, and there will be a Spanish broadcast on Universo and Telemundo. All events will be available to stream live on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, Universo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com, fuboTV

