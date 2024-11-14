No timeline yet for injured Montreal Victoire draft pick Cayla Barnes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Victoire don't yet have a timeline for the return of injured first-round draft pick Cayla Barnes.

Victoire general manager Danièle Sauvageau said after Montreal’s first on-ice session at training camp on Thursday that the team is still evaluating Barnes's injury, but that signs are encouraging.

Barnes did not skate, while forward Catherine Dubois (medical reasons) was also absent at Verdun Auditorium. Defenders Amanda Boulier and Dominika Laskova and forward Kennedy Marchment wore non-contact jerseys.

Barnes, selected fifth overall at this year’s draft, sustained a lower-body injury in Game 1 of the Canada-U.S. Rivalry Series on Nov. 6 in San Jose.

The 25-year-old defender from Eastvale, Calif., collided with Canada’s Marie-Philip Poulin — also the Victoire’s captain — and fell hard into the boards feet first.

Barnes had 11 goals and 25 assists in 39 games with the Ohio State Buckeyes last season, winning an NCAA championship. Internationally, she won Olympic gold with the U.S. in 2018 and silver in 2022.

The Victoire open their season against the Ottawa Charge on Nov. 30 at Place Bell in Laval, Que.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 14, 2024.

The Canadian Press