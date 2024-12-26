🚨 No Rashford once more! Wolves and Man Utd name starting XI's

Wolves welcome Manchester United to Molineux as part of the Premier League's Boxing Day madness, with new boss Vítor Pereira locking horns with compatriot Ruben Amorim.





Pereira banked a debut win over Leicester City after taking over from Gary O'Neil and will look to potentially pull Wolves out of the bottom three with a win in front of home support.

Amorim and his Red Devils will be hopeful of discovering any amount of consistency as he comes to grips with the task at hand as United come into today's meeting sitting fourteenth in the table.

Here's how the two sides will look for today's meeting.

☝️ One change from #LEIWOL

➡️ Ait-Nouri back into the XI



How we line-up to face @ManUtd.



— Wolves (@Wolves) December 26, 2024

Pereira once again calls upon the attacking trio of Matheus Cunha, Jørgen Strand Larsen, and Gonçalo Guedes to hopefully fire them to a result today.

As for Man Utd, Marcus Rashford was once again left out by Amorim as his future at Man Utd remains in doubt.

