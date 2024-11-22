🗣️ 'No limitations' — Jorge Mas reveals ambitious Inter Miami plans

Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas has revealed ambitious plans for the south Florida club after a shock MLS Cup Playoffs exit at the hands of Atlanta United.

Miami are reportedly set to bring in former Barcelona star Javier Mascherano as the club's new head coach after Tata Martino walked away from his post earlier this week.

But that's not the only ambitious plans underway, according to Jorge Mas.

“We’re going to continue having the best team we can," Mas said in a press conference on Friday.

"There are no budget limitations, we will bring the best players we can from anywhere in the world."

On Lionel Messi, the Miami owner was quick to reassure that the Argentine superstar will be returning for the 2025 season and beyond.

"I fully expect during the opening of our new stadium in 2026, that Lionel Messi will be our number 10.”

Messi's contract currently ends after the 2025, with an option to extend through 2026, but Mas seems to expect Messi to continue with the club.

Despite setting the regular season points record en route to the Supporters Shield in the 2024 campaign, Miami have yet to find success in the MLS Cup Playoffs since their foray into the league.