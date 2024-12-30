No. 7 Kansas faces West Virginia following Mayo's 25-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (9-2, 1-0 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (9-2)

Lawrence, Kansas; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Kansas takes on West Virginia after Zeke Mayo scored 25 points in Kansas' 87-53 win over the Brown Bears.

The Jayhawks are 7-0 in home games. Kansas ranks second in the Big 12 with 18.8 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 5.7.

The Mountaineers have gone 0-1 away from home. West Virginia averages 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

Kansas averages 79.2 points, 15.4 more per game than the 63.8 West Virginia gives up. West Virginia averages 11.5 more points per game (77.5) than Kansas gives up (66.0).

The Jayhawks and Mountaineers meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Dickinson is shooting 54.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Jayhawks.

Amani Hansberry is averaging 10.6 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 8-2, averaging 78.4 points, 34.5 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 76.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press