No. 6 UConn routs St. John's 71-45

NEW YORK (AP) — Paige Bueckers scored 12 points after missing two games with a left knee sprain to help No. 6 UConn win its sixth straight, 71-45 over St. John’s on Wednesday night.

Bueckers, after sitting out wins over Xavier and Georgetown, made 4 of 7 shots in 23 minutes. The guard added five rebounds along with two steals and finished the game six shy of becoming UConn’s 12th 2,000-point scorer.

Azzi Fudd led the Huskies (16-2, 7-0 Big East) with 13 points and Ashlynn Shade finished with 10 as UConn never trailed.

Ber’Nyah Mayo led St. John’s (11-6, 1-5) with 10 points.

No. 20 WEST VIRGINIA 73, COLORADO 46

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) — Sydney Shaw and JJ Quinerly scored 19 points apiece and No. 20 West Virginia used two dominate quarters to blitz Colorado.

The Mountaineers outscored the Buffaloes 16-2 in the second quarter to lead 31-27 at halftime and closed it out with a 24-6 fourth quarter.

Kylee Blacksten and Kyah Watson both added 10 points for West Virginia (14-3, 4-2 Big 12 Conference), which forced Colorado into 30 turnovers and turned those into 39 points.

Frida Formann had 11 points for the Buffaloes (12-5, 3-3), who shot 38% and went 4 of 17 on 3-pointers. The Buffs beat the Mountaineers 60-55 in Colorado on Dec. 21.

No. 22 MICHIGAN ST. 70, RUTGERS 60

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Julia Ayrault and Emma Shumate scored 12 points apiece and No. 22 Michigan State slipped past Rutgers.

Grace VanSlooten added 11 points for the Spartans (14-3, 4-2 Big Ten Conference), who outscored the Scarlet Knights 23-13 in the third quarter to gain control of the game.

Destiny Adams had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights (8-10, 0-7), who lost their sixth straight. Kiyomi McMiller added 13 points.

