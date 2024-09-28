No. 6 Ole Miss upset by Kentucky in SEC opener, 20–17, after missing game-tying field goal

Kentucky upset previously undefeated No. 6 Ole Miss, 20–17, in Oxford on Saturday. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

No. 6 Ole Miss opened SEC play by getting upset by Kentucky, 20–17, in Oxford on Saturday. The Rebels came into their SEC opener 4–0, but didn't face much competition in those first four games.

Caden Davis missed a 48-yard field goal with 48 seconds remaining that would have tied the score.

The Wildcats took a 20–17 lead with Josh Kattus recovering a fumble by Gavin Wimsatt in the end zone with 2:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. That finished off a six-play, 83-yard drive highlighted by Brock Vandagriff connecting with Barion Brown for a 63-yard play on fourth-and-7 from the Kentucky 20-yard line.

The Rebels took a 17–13 lead on Jaxson Dart's 48-yard touchdown pass to Tre Harris at the end of the third quarter. On fourth-and-7, Dart hit Harris and the senior receiver outran three Kentucky defenders for the score.

TRE HARRIS WITH THE TOUCHDOWN ON 4TH AND 7! pic.twitter.com/kFU7YODJBI — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthew_CFB) September 28, 2024

Harris caught 11 passes for 196 yards and the go-ahead touchdown. Dart passed for 261 yards, completing 18-of-27 passes. Henry Parrish Jr. led the Rebels in rushing with 62 yards and a score on 13 carries.

Meanwhile, Kentucky has had a perplexing season. After losing 31–6 to South Carolina, the Wildcats turned around and nearly upset then-No. 1 Georgia, falling short 13–12.

Ole Miss travels to Columbia to face the Gamecocks (3–1) next Saturday for a 3:30 p.m. ET kickoff. Kentucky takes a bye week before hosting Vanderbilt (2–2) on Oct. 12.