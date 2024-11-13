No. 6 Duke deals with more cramping issues in loss to No. 19 Kentucky

ATLANTA (AP) — Duke's young players are still having issues with cramping.

While Cooper Flagg made it to the end of the game Tuesday night against Kentucky, scoring 26 points and grabbing 12 rebounds in a 77-72 loss, another freshman was forced out with the same issue that has plagued Flagg.

Center Khaman Maluach began cramping in the first half and wound up playing only 23 minutes. He finished with 10 points on 5-of-5 shooting, to go along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

“I think we were up nine when Khaman started cramping in the first half,” coach Jon Scheyer said. “I think part of it is we have young bodies. I think that’s part of it, where we’ve got to help these guys. Again, we’re not trying to just dip our toes in the water. We need Cooper to play a lot and Khaman too.”

The 17-year-old Flagg, who has been projected as the possible top pick in next year's NBA draft, had cramping issues in No. 6 Duke's first two games, both victories. That prompted Scheyer to lash out at his staff for not getting his prized recruit in the best possible condition.

That wasn't a problem against No. 19 Kentucky, though Flagg appeared to be struggling physically in the closing minute as he turned the ball over twice, allowing the Wildcats to pull out the victory.

“I wish I could say I didn’t," Flagg said when asked he was fatigued. “I felt it a little bit and tried to fight through it the best I could.”

The Blue Devils also lost a more experienced player, graduate guard Sion James, who fell to the court with an apparent right shoulder injury after running into a screen. He had four points in 13 minutes.

“I don’t know his status,” Scheyer said. “He took a hard hit on that screen, a hard hit. We’ll get him back and get him evaluated and see. Obviously those two guys (James and Maluach) are really important to us.”

The Blue Devils have dealt with cramping issues before. Paolo Banchero had a similar problem early in his lone season at Duke, but he went on to lead the team to the Final Four before becoming the top overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft.

Paul Newberry, The Associated Press