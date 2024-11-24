No. 5 UCLA stuns No. 1 South Carolina to reaffirm its national title aims

UCLA guard Londynn Jones celebrates after making a three-pointer during the Bruins' 77-62 win over South Carolina at Pauley Pavilion on Sunday. Jones finished with 15 points on five three-pointers in the Bruins' historic win. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

There’s going to be a new No. 1 team in women’s college basketball.

It might just be UCLA.

The Bruins made their case in compelling fashion Sunday afternoon at Pauley Pavilion, dominating the nation’s top-ranked team from the game’s opening minutes.

Starting with smothering defense that led to easy baskets, No. 5 UCLA thoroughly outclassed No. 1 South Carolina, 77-62, ending the defending national champions’ 43-game winning streak.

Calling it a historic victory is no overstatement. The Bruins had never previously beaten a top-ranked team, having gone 0 for 20.

With the outcome long decided, UCLA students broke out an "Overrated!" chant in the final minute.

A sellout crowd that included UCLA basketball luminaries Ann Meyers-Drysdale, Marques Johnson, Noelle Quinn and Natalie Nakase watched the Bruins start the celebration midway through the fourth quarter after three consecutive offensive rebounds led to a three-pointer by Angela Dugalić that gave the Bruins a 68-46 lead.

UCLA center Lauren Betts, right, tries to steal the ball from South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts in the first half Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

The Gamecocks could not match the toughness of Bruins center Lauren Betts (11 points and 14 rebounds), the long-range shooting of guard Londynn Jones (15 points on five three-pointers) or the all-around play of guard Elina Aarnisalo (13 points, four assists and three rebounds), who displayed their talents in front of 10 WNBA scouts and executives representing six teams, including the Sparks.

UCLA (5-0) never trailed and made it difficult for South Carolina to get decent shots in the early going. When Gamecocks forward Chloe Kitts got the ball in the paint, Betts suddenly materialized to smother her and rip the ball away for a steal. South Carolina (5-1) didn’t score for more than five minutes into the game.

By the time Jones rose for a three-pointer to give the Bruins a 15-2 lead, the Gamecocks had missed 11 of 12 shots and committed four turnovers. A timeout by coach Dawn Staley did little to help.

UCLA’s stifling defense continued into the second quarter when point guard Kiki Rice (11 points) anticipated a pass, grabbed the ball for a steal and went in for a layup in which she was fouled. Rice let out a triumphant roar as teammate Gabriela Jaquez draped an arm over her shoulder. It was all Bruins by the game’s midpoint as they held a 43-22 lead.

The fun was just getting started for UCLA.

