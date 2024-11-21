No. 5 Indiana visits the Horsehoe to play No. 2 Ohio State in a critical late-season matchup

No. 5 Indiana (10-0, 7-0 Big Ten, No. 5 CFP) at No. 2 Ohio State (9-1, 6-1, No. 2 CFP), Saturday, 12 p.m. EST (FOX)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Ohio State by 11 1/2.

Series record: Ohio State leads 79-5-12.

What's at stake?

One of the most important Indiana-Ohio State games will have playoff ranking implications. Ohio State already has one loss and with another could be pushed way down — if not outside — of the 12-team College Football Playoff. The Hoosiers are facing a ranked team for the first time this season. Beating the Buckeyes at home would show they deserve a place among college football's top teams. Ohio State buried Northwestern at Wrigley Field last week.

Key matchup

Indiana QB Kurtis Rourke vs. Ohio State defense. The 24-year-old Rourke is as poised and unflappable as any FBS quarterback in the country. And even though he knows what to expect Saturday — he spent five seasons playing less than two hours away from Columbus at Ohio University — this will be his biggest test yet. Ohio State's defense has a way of making any quarterback uncomfortable and that's not likely to change this weekend.

Players to watch

Indiana: Ty Son Lawton and Justice Ellison. The two running backs who transferred to Indiana this season came here to play in these kinds of games. With Rourke running the offense, this two-headed running back duo has given the Hoosiers a balanced and fresh ground game.

Ohio State: WR Jeremiah Smith's poise and crisp route-running bely the fact that he's only a true freshman. He had four catches for 100 yards against Northwestern and has 865 and a team-leading nine touchdowns this season.

Facts & figures

Ohio State quarterback has continued to be efficient and make good decisions. He's completing 72.9% of his throws and has multiple touchdown passes in all but one game this season. ... The Hoosiers have not won at The Horseshoe since 1987 and have not beaten the Buckeyes since 1988. ... Quinshon Judkins rushed for two touchdowns in the Buckeyes' 31-7 win over Northwestern. ... Both of Howard's TD passes went to Carnell Tate, who grew up in Chicago. ... Indiana is tied with Miami for the most TDs scored this season (57). ... Indiana has set school records for wins and conference wins in a single season and its 10-game winning streak is the longest in program history. The Hoosiers also are one of three remaining unbeaten teams.

