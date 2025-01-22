No. 3 Coco Gauff falls to No. 11 Paula Badosa in 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

American Coco Gauff reacts after a point against Spain's Paula Badosa during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open.

Corrections and clarifications: The original version of this story failed to mention that Americans Madison Keys and Emma Navarro also reached the 2025 Australian Open quarterfinals.

Coco Gauff's hopes of adding a second Grand Slam singles title to her résumé went up in smoke with a quarterfinal loss in the 2025 Australian Open.

Gauff's opponent in the quarterfinals, Spanish star Paula Badosa, had never advanced further than the quarterfinals in any Grand Slam event in her career. But, all streaks must come to an end.

No. 3 seed Gauff, the heavy favorite in the match, would wind up losing in straight sets (7-5, 6-4) to Badosa, the No. 11 seed. This was Badosa's first ever win over a top-10 opponent at a major, and it also propelled her to her first Grand Slam semifinal.

A victory over Badosa would've given Gauff her second consecutive semifinal appearance at the Australian Open, but now she'll have to wait for Roland Garros in May, where she fell in the semifinals of the French Open a year ago.

Here's everything to know about Gauff's loss and what to expect moving forward:

AUSTRALIAN OPEN: Djokovic ends media boycott after broadcaster apologizes

Highlights from Gauff's Australian Open defeat

First Grand Slam semifinal, first win against a Top 10 opponent in a Grand Slam - Paula Badosa, this was a lesson in class and conviction 👏👏@wwos • @espn • @eurosport • @wowowtennis • @paulabadosa • #AO2025 pic.twitter.com/O14jgI05KT — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2025

Paula Badosa hits an OUTRAGEOUS volley against Coco Gauff at the Australian Open.



Exhausting rally.



Finished off perfectly at the net with perfect touch.



A great talent. 🇪🇸



pic.twitter.com/YOWggJkS2B — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) January 21, 2025

Who does Paula Badosa play next at Australian Open?

With her win over Gauff in the quarterfinals, Badosa will now face the winner of world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka vs. No. 33 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in the Australian Open semifinals. Sabalenka plays Pavlyuchenkova in a night session match Tuesday in Australia (3:30 a.m. ET).

From not knowing if she will retire from the sport to entering her first Grand Slam semifinal today - what a year it has been for @paulabadosa 🙌#AO2025 pic.twitter.com/bz34cWfvnE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 21, 2025

When is the next women's Grand Slam event?

Gauff's next shot at her second career Grand Slam title will be at Roland Garros in Paris. The French Open is scheduled to begin on May 25 this year, with the final matches played on June 8.

When are the Australian Open finals?

With the quarterfinals in progress, the finals are on the horizon. The women's semifinals are scheduled for Thursday in Melbourne, while the final is set for Saturday, Jan. 25. The time for the match has yet to be determined, but it will be played at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

