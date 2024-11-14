No. 21 LSU and Florida are both hoping for a bounce-back following a beatdown

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No one at LSU and Florida can be happy about what happened last weekend.

The Tigers had no answer for dynamic quarterback Jalen Milroe in a 42-13 loss to Alabama. The Gators hardly stopped anyone in a 49-17 drubbing at Texas.

Both are looking for bounce backs from beatdowns in the Swamp on Saturday.

No. 21 LSU (6-3, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) dropped out of College Football Playoff contention with consecutive losses to ranked teams, Texas A&M and then the Crimson Tide. Florida (4-5, 2-4), meanwhile, got trounced for the third time this season and is trying to avoid a three-game skid.

Both insist they have plenty to play for down the stretch. The Tigers need to win out to notch a third straight 10-win season under coach Brian Kelly. The Gators need to win two of their remaining three to become bowl eligible.

“I’m not in a position to worry about what people are saying about the overall health of the program,” said Kelly, whose Tigers have won 10 of 13 over the past year. “We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Those things are only going to continue to get better and a championship program is what we’re going to have here.”

Napier got a vote of confidence from athletic director Scott Stricklin and somewhat of a guarantee that he will remain in place for 2025. But, like Kelly, he has work to do to win back a frustrated fan base.

“What happened this past weekend is not acceptable,” Napier said. “It’s not good enough. We certainly know we’re capable of playing better. … Talent is never enough. And the big focus here as we approach the game is doing all the things that require no talent at a really high level so we can maximize our opportunities.”

Florida counting on Lagway's return

The Gators expect to get one of their most talented players back. Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway is recovering from a strained left hamstring sustained against Georgia on Nov. 2 and could provide a much-needed spark for an offense that managed 439 yards and 27 points in six-plus quarters with walk-on and Yale transfer Aidan Warner subbing.

“It's crazy to see how much effort he is putting into playing,” left tackle Austin Barber said of Lagway. "He's doing a good job.”

Turnover trouble for the Tigers

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier has six turnovers in the past six quarters, including three interceptions in the second half against Texas A&M and a fumble and two picks against Alabama.

Kelly insists he's not in danger of being benched.

Nussmeier ranks second in the SEC with 2,866 yards passing and 21 touchdowns. But his 11 interceptions also are second most in the league, behind only Georgia’s Carson Beck.

“Nuss is a gunslinger. Our confidence in Nuss is to the ceiling,” LSU receiver Zavion Thomas insisted. “We know what he’s capable of. We know he’s a great quarterback.”

LSU's unbalanced attack

Kelly suggested that one reason Nussmeier has struggled recently stems from LSU’s inconsistent running game. Nussmeier threw on 42 LSU’s 66 offensive plays against Alabama.

“We need more balance within the offense," Kelly said.

More injury woes for the Gators

The Gators hope last week was a fluke. They played without four defensive backs, including starting cornerbacks Jason Marshall and Devin Moore, and got torched by Quinn Ewers for 333 yards passing and five touchdowns. Marshall is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Moore, safety Asa Turner and cornerback Ja'Keem Jackson already have been ruled out against LSU.

The injuries have prompted safety Trikweze Bridges to switch to cornerback and forced sophomore Cormani McClain into a starting role.

“I’m looking forward to playing our game ... and bring that swagger back," Bridges said. "We didn’t play up to our expectations against Texas so we're looking to bring what we know we can do to the game.”

___

AP Sports Writer Brett Martel in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, contributed to this report.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Mark Long, The Associated Press