No. 21 Iowa takes down No. 18 Iowa State with 75-69 comeback win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Lucy Olsen scored 25 points and No. 21 Iowa stormed past No. 18 Iowa State in the fourth quarter to take a 75-69 win on Wednesday night before a sold-out crowd of 14,998 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Sydney Affolter added 16 points and Hannah Stuelke 13 points and nine rebounds for the Hawkeyes (9-1), who shot 43% to Iowa State’s 52% but scored 24 points off 21 turnovers with nine of those turnovers coming in the fourth quarter when Iowa outscored the Cyclones 22-13.

Audi Crooks scored 31 points with 10 rebounds and Addy Brown added 13 points for Iowa State (8-3). The Cyclones hurt themselves with the turnovers but also at the line where they made just 6 of 16 to 15 of 25 for Iowa.

Iowa State led for nearly 33 minutes but Iowa’s defense fed a 13-2 run over the final five minutes. After Crooks was called for traveling, Aaliyah Guyton hit a 3-pointer with 45 seconds left and Stuelke added two free throws for a 10-point lead.

NO. 6 TEXAS 97, SOUTHERN 39

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Center Taylor Jones had her second double-double of the season, 19 points and 11 rebounds in 23 minutes, and No. 6 Texas defeated Southern.

Madison Booker added 17 points for Texas (9-1), and Kyla Oldacre scored 16 points in 17 minutes. Rori Harmon added nine assists. Jones had three blocks.

DeMya Porter scored 12 points to lead Southern (1-9), which shot just 23.5%.

Jones, Oldacre and Booker combined to convert 18 of 21 shots from the field. Jones led the way making 8 of 9. They hit 15 of 18 from the free-throw line. Oldacre missed just one of her nine attempts.

NO. 14 NORTH CAROLINA 80, UNC GREENSBORO 56

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby had 15 points, eight rebounds and four steals to help No. 14 North Carolina beat UNC Greensboro for its seventh straight victory.

North Carolina led 44-29 at halftime and held a double-digit lead the entire second half. The Tar Heels scored the opening six points of the second half for a 21-point lead.

The Tar Heels scored 17 points off 17 UNC Greensboro turnovers.

Indya Nivar added 11 points for North Carolina (10-1). The Tar Heels made 14 of 20 free throws compared to 7 of 10 for UNC Greensboro.

Jaila Lee scored 14 points and Nya Smith added 10 points for UNC Greensboro (7-3), which lost for the 14th straight time in the series.

NO. 22 NC STATE 59, DAVIDSON 57

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Saniya Rivers had 25 points and 11 rebounds, Aziaha James added 21 points and No. 22 NC State rallied in the fourth quarter to edge upset-minded Davidson.

NC State led 39-38 at halftime but fell behind 44-40 heading to the fourth quarter. The last tie was 52-all before Rivers scored the next six points for a 58-52 NC State lead. Davidson then rallied on a layup from Millie Prior and a 3-pointer by Katie Donovan with 41 seconds remaining.

Now leading 58-57, the Wolfpack worked the shot clock on their next possession but Rivers missed a jumper with 16 seconds left. After Davidson rebounded and both teams called timeout, Charlise Dunn missed a layup that would have given the Wildcats the lead.

James made 1 of 2 from the line with one second left to wrap it up for NC State (7-3).

Issy Morgan scored 20 points and Dunn had 17 for Davidson (3-7).

NO. 24 NEBRASKA 63, TARLETON STATE 50

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Britt Prince scored 19 points and No. 24 Nebraska turned away Tarleton State.

Alexis Markowski added 15 points, making 9 of 10 from the line, and Amiah Hargrove scored 10 of her 13 points in the second half for the Cornhuskers (9-1), who shot just 30% but made 22 of 25 free throws, 20 more than the Texans (5-6), who made their only two.

Markowski’s 15 points made her the fourth Cornhusker to reach a combined career 1,500 points and 1,000 rebounds.

Karyn Sanford scored 14 points, hitting a game-high four 3-pointers, and Faith Acker added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Tarleton State, which shot 38% and committed 21 turnovers.

NO. 25 GEORGIA TECH 97, UL MONROE 37

ATLANTA (AP) — Rusne Augustinaite made five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, Dani Carnegie added 14 points and four 3-pointers and No. 25 Georgia Tech beat UL Monroe.

Georgia Tech matched a program record by starting a season 10-0 for the first time since the 1977-78 team did so. The Yellow Jackets can set the record on Sunday with a win against No. 14 North Carolina to begin ACC play.

Georgia Tech scored 23 of the opening 28 points of the game and led by double figures the rest of the way. The Yellow Jackets also scored the opening 17 points of the second quarter for a 35-point lead at 45-10.

UL Monroe scored 13 points in the third quarter after having just 14 at halftime. Georgia Tech scored the first four points of the fourth to reach a 52-point advantage.

The Associated Press