No. 21 Boise State shifts to conference play against Utah State

No. 21 Boise State (3-1) vs. Utah State (1-3), Saturday, 7 p.m. ET (FS2)

BetMGM College Football Odds: Boise State by 26 1/2.

Series record: Boise State leads 23-5.

What's at stake?

After an impressive run through the non-conference slate, Mountain West preseason favorite Boise State opens conference play against the Aggies. The Broncos capped the non-conference slate by thumping Washington State 45-24 last Saturday thanks to another starring performance from running back Ashton Jeanty. The Heisman candidate rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns in the victory and leads the country in yards rushing despite playing just four games. Utah State is coming off an open weekend following three straight losses to USC, Utah and Temple.

Key matchup

Right now every matchup against the Broncos centers on trying to stop Jeanty. The Broncos had just 184 yards passing in the win over Washington State because of what Jeanty and his teammates were able to accomplish rushing for 276 yards as a team. Utah State has allowed nearly 200 yards per game rushing against quality opponents so far.

Players to watch

Utah State: QB Spencer Petras threw for a career-high 293 yards and two touchdowns in the Aggies loss at Temple two weeks ago. Petras also tied a career-high with 26 completions in the game. He’s helped Utah State start fast in its last two games but in both instances the Aggies haven’t been able to hold double-digit first-half leads.

Boise State: The Broncos would like to see a little more consistency from QB Maddux Madsen. The sophomore is completing just 58% of his passes, but was under 50% in the loss to Oregon and just 12 of 21 in the win over Washington State. A little better pass game – with Jeanty – could really make the Broncos offense potent.

Facts & figures

Utah State will face its third opponent this season ranked in The AP Top 25. Both USC and Utah were ranked when facing the Aggies. … Boise State leads the FBS with 19 sacks through four games. … Utah State RB Rahsul Faison has topped 100 yards rushing in consecutive games. … Boise State K Jonah Dalmas needs one more made field goal to become the Mountain West all-time leader. He currently has 83, tied with former Nevada kicker Brandon Talton.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press