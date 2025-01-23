No. 20 St. John's rallies past Xavier 79-71 in overtime behind Ejiofor and Richmond

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor scored six of his 16 points in overtime and No. 20 St. John's erased a 16-point deficit in the second half to rally past Xavier 79-71 on Wednesday night.

Kadary Richmond had a season-high 19 points for the Red Storm (17-3, 8-1 Big East). They have won six straight and 12 of 13 in their second season under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

Returning to the AP Top 25 this week with its highest ranking in a decade, St. John's moved back into first place in the conference standings, a half-game ahead of No. 10 Marquette.

RJ Luis Jr. scored all 16 of his points after halftime, and Simeon Wilcher also finished with 16 for the Red Storm. Richmond added seven rebounds, five assists and three steals — with no turnovers in 44 minutes — before a boisterous crowd of 14,545 at Madison Square Garden.

Ryan Conwell had 21 points for the Musketeers (12-8, 4-5), who had won three in a row. Dailyn Swain scored 16 before exiting with a sprained ankle late in the second half.

St. John's point guard Deivon Smith sat out for the second time in three games with an ailing right shoulder he injured during a Jan. 11 victory over Villanova.

Takeaways

Xavier: After a slow start to Big East play, the Musketeers are beginning to show why they were picked third in the league's preseason coaches' poll. The schedule gets much easier down the stretch, too.

St. John's: Looking for its first Big East regular-season title since 1992 under coach Lou Carnesecca. The program is off to its best start since opening 20-2 in 1985-86, and the Red Storm are 8-1 in Big East play for the first time since 1999.

Key moment

Richmond's driving layup with 1:03 left in regulation sent the game to overtime tied at 65, and St. John’s scored the first eight points of the extra period — six by Ejiofor.

Key stat

St. John's went 1 for 12 from 3-point range and still improved to 13-0 at home.

Up next

Xavier: Another tough challenge Saturday night at home against No. 19 UConn, the two-time defending national champion.

St. John's: At old rival Georgetown next Tuesday night. St. John's rallied from 15 down to beat the Hoyas 63-58 at MSG on Jan. 14.

Mike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press