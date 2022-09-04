No. 2 Ohio State grinds out 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame

Nick Bromberg
·4 min read

No. 2 Ohio State scored its fewest points since 2018 in a 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre Dame on Saturday night.

The high-flying Buckeyes offense was slowed by a great Notre Dame gameplan and an injury to star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But Ohio State had just enough to get the job done after preseason Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud hit Xavier Johnson for a go-ahead 24-yard TD with 17 seconds left in the third quarter. The catch was Johnson’s first collegiate TD.

Ohio State took a 7-3 lead on Notre Dame in the first quarter when Stroud hit Emeka Egbuka for a 31-yard TD. But Notre Dame drove 87 yards in 10 plays at the beginning of the second quarter and took a 10-7 lead into halftime after a missed Ohio State field goal in the waning seconds of the second quarter.

Smith-Njigba entered 2022 as one of the best receivers in the country after he put up over 300 yards receiving in a Rose Bowl win over Utah. But he appeared to injure his left leg as he was tackled awkwardly early in the first quarter and saw limited playing time the rest of the half. Smith Njigba then spent the second half on the sidelines after recording just two catches for three yards.

The Buckeyes put the game away with less than five minutes to go on a TD run by Miyan Williams. That run capped a 95-yard drive that took over seven minutes off the clock in the fourth quarter as Ohio State finally figured out a way to move the ball consistently on Notre Dame’s defense.

Until Saturday night, the Buckeyes hadn't scored 21 points or fewer in a single game since scoring 20 in a 2018 loss to Iowa. Stroud finished the game with 223 yards and completed 24 of his 34 attempts.

The offense’s lack of explosiveness throughout the game meant that Ohio State had to rely on its defense. And as many Buckeyes fans would attest, that would have been a risky proposition over the last couple years. But Ohio State’s first game under new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles was a success. Notre Dame’s conservative gameplan with QB Tyler Buchner didn’t find any holes in the Buckeye secondary and led to six consecutive punts after its touchdown drive.

Not a bad debut for Marcus Freeman's Irish

The Irish entered Saturday’s game as 17-point underdogs. And while Notre Dame is far from being a program where keeping it close against a top-five team is an achievement, there’s certainly a lot of positives for Notre Dame fans to take away from Marcus Freeman’s head coaching debut.

The defense appears to be very good once again as it forced Stroud to look underneath early and often. The absence of Smith-Njigba likely helped, but it’s unlikely that Notre Dame’s defensive gameplan would have deviated too much had he played the entire game.

If there is a concern it was the inability to create a consistent run game for Buchner to capitalize on via play-action. Notre Dame averaged less than three yards a carry and racked up a majority of its yards on its two scoring drives. Notre Dame had 158 yards on the drives that led to its 10 points and 95 yards on its eight other possessions.

Notre Dame's competitiveness also means that you can't write off the Irish from the playoff conversation after Week 1. Yeah, talking about the playoff after the first weekend of the season is extremely premature, but if Ohio State is as good as we all expect it will be over the course of the season and Notre Dame wins its games against a manageable schedule, the Irish can be 7-1 when they play Clemson on Nov. 5.

Ohio State, meanwhile, now hopes that Smith-Njigba’s injury isn’t too serious and faces games as big home favorites vs. Arkansas State and Toledo before Wisconsin visits on Sep. 24 in a potential Big Ten title game preview.

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 03: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Ohio State Buckeyes drops back to pass during the first quarter of a game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Ohio Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
C.J. Stroud threw two TD passes in Ohio State's win over Notre Dame. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gifts teammates $500 Express gift cards so they can 'look fly'

    Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud gifted his teammates $500 gift cards to Express to buy suits ahead of the season opener vs. Notre Dame.

  • No. 2 Ohio State overcomes No. 5 Notre Dame with second-half rally at home

    No. 2 Ohio State started slow but rallied past No. 5 Notre Dame. C.J. Stroud threw for two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score to Xavier Johnson.

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Iowa ekes out 7-3 win in one of the most unlikely ways possible

    It just had to be Iowa, didn't it?

  • Anthony Richardson leads Florida to thrilling 29-26 upset victory over No. 7 Utah

    Anthony Richardson made sure Billy Napier’s head-coaching debut at Florida was a memorable one.

  • Bichette's bases-clearing double leads Jays past Pirates 4-1

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bo Bichette hit a tiebreaking three-run double in the seventh inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday night. The Blue Jays won for the fourth time in five games and maintained their lead for the third and final wild card in the American League. Toronto drew within six games of the division-leading New York Yankees in the AL East race. George Springer and Bichette each had two hits for the Blue Jays, who can sweep the three-g

  • Greg Norman's latest bid to shake up golf - allowing players to wear shorts

    If there was any question that Greg Norman is not the traditionalists’ cup of Darjeeling then the chief executive of the Saudi-funded rebel circuit removed all doubt by arriving by parachute on the first tee of the LIV event in Boston and then announcing that his players will be allowed to wear shorts in competition.

  • John Schneider raves about Matt Chapman's impact on Blue Jays: 'He's a stud'

    Blue Jays manager John Schneider met with the media after Monday's extra-innings victory over the Cubs. He discussed how badly the team needed a win, what Matt Chapman brings to Toronto, improved defence around the diamond and more.

  • Canada outlasts Swedish goalie in 3-0 women's world hockey quarterfinal win

    HERNING, DENMARK — Canada outlasted a tenacious goaltender to take another step toward defending its women's world hockey title. Sarah Potomak's highlight-reel goal in the second period and her assist on Erin Ambrose's third-period goal helped seal a 3-0 quarterfinal win Thursday over Sweden. Veteran defender Jocelyne Larocque scored her first world championship goal in her 10th appearance in the tournament, while goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens posted a nine-save shutout. Emma Soderberg, who tend

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th

  • World beach volleyball champions Pavan, Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership

    Canada's most decorated women's beach volleyball team is splitting up. Saying it's common in their sport to part ways after a few years, world beach volleyball champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes are ending their partnership after five years together. "We have a lot of respect for each other and are very proud of what we have accomplished as a team over the last five years," the two said in a mutual statement on Tuesday. "As with many long-term beach volleyball partnerships, we have

  • Andreescu defeats Haddad Maia in straight sets to move on to third round of US Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Bianca Andreescu earned an impressive 6-2, 6-4 second-round win over 15th-seed Beatriz Haddad Maia on Wednesday night at Louis Armstrong Stadium. Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., fired one ace and committed just one double fault to Haddad Maia's six, as well as 14 unforced errors to the Brazilian's 30 in the win. The 22-year-old Canadian also won three of her five break points, while defending all five of Haddad Maia's chances. After cruising through the opening set, Andreescu

  • Stars sign Jake Oettinger to 3-year deal

    The Stars have managed to keep the price down on a potential star in goal.

  • Tributes pour in for Eli Palfreyman, Ontario junior hockey captain who died after collapsing at tourney

    Eli Palfreyman was the kind of hockey player you wanted on your team and you didn't want to have to play against, says the Ayr Centennials' vice-president, among those paying tribute to the popular captain who died this week during a junior tournament. "Eli was the wonderful captain that we were looking forward to have," Shantz said Thursday outside the North Dumfries Community Complex in the southern Ontario community. "As a captain on the ice, nobody took liberties with any of our players or t

  • Lucy Li finishes strong to lead Dana Open, Henderson just four shots back

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Lucy Li played with a lead for the first time on the LPGA Tour and the 19-year-old was up to the task Saturday, recovering from a sluggish start for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot lead in the Dana Open. Li was 2 over through seven holes and quickly fading from the picture at Highland Meadows when she responded with five birdies over the next 10 holes to regain the lead and set up a final round filled with possibilities. Lexi Thompson ran off three straight birdies late in the

  • 3 Blue Jays pitchers who could bolster roster as September call-ups

    Here are three pitchers who could help the Blue Jays down the stretch.

  • Shapovalov earns four-set victory to advance to third round of U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday. Shapovalov fired 11 aces, won 86 per cent of first-serve points and broke the Spaniard on five of 13 opportunities. After splitting the first two sets, the Richmond Hill, Ont., native powered his way through the third set by winning four of the final five games after being tied at 2-2, capped by a backhand forced error from Carballes

  • Move to Lions from Alouettes 'bittersweet' for QB Vernon Adams Jr.

    SURREY, B.C. — Quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. sees opportunity with the B.C. Lions, the team he joined via a trade last week. Requesting a move from the Montreal Alouettes, though, wasn’t easy. "It was definitely bittersweet because I've been there for seven years and it's like a second home almost," Adams said after his first practice with the Lions on Saturday. "The fans really embraced me, the city embraced me, I love the locker room there." B.C. acquired the veteran quarterback from Montreal f

  • Fantasy Football: Deep sleepers to target in your draft

    Yahoo Fantasy analyst Matt Harmon goes beyond the early rounds to highlight some deep sleeper candidates to consider at the backend of your draft.

  • Local fundraiser collects over $50K for families of 6 Barrie, Ont. crash victims

    Donations have been pouring in from across the country and abroad to support the families of six young adults killed in a weekend car crash in Barrie, Ont., with the fundraiser fast approaching its $60,000 goal after just one day online. Organizer Mary-Anne Frith says she was surprised at how fast donations poured in less than a day after the GoFundMe page went live. "We're humbled by it, that's for sure," Frith said during a phone interview. "We have a community that we rally together, we have