No. 17 Michigan beats Arkansas State 28-18 on the ground, overcoming Davis Warren's 3 interceptions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Kalel Mullings ran for a career-high 153 yards and two touchdowns to help No. 17 Michigan overcome Davis Warren's three interceptions in a 28-18 win over Arkansas State on Saturday.

The Wolverines (2-1) scored three times on the ground after entering the game without a rushing touchdown in two games, including last week's loss to then-No. 3 Texas that ended a 28-game regular season winning streak and a 23-game stretch of success at home.

Running was much more effective than throwing for the defending national champions.

Warren threw an interception in each of the first three quarters and finished 11 of 14 for 122 yards, mostly relegated to completing short passes.

Alex Orji replaced Warren and took advantage, throwing a 9-yard touchdown pass to Hogan Hansen to give the Wolverines a 28-3 lead early in the fourth quarter.

The Red Wolves (2-1) scored two late touchdowns and missed opportunities earlier in the game to make it even closer.

They trailed by just four points for most of the second quarter after Clune Van Andel made a 27-yard kick, but he hit the right and left upright on two other field goal attempts in the first half.

Jaylen Raynor had a chance cut into the Wolverines' 18-point lead at their 20, but his lofted pass into the end zone was picked off by Makari Paige.

Raynor was 19 of 33 passes for 140 yards with an interception before coach Butch Jones replaced him with Timmy McClain midway through the fourth quarter.

McClain threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Reginald Harden with 5:38 left and threw a short pass to the the speedy receiver, who scored on a 22-yard reception with 8 seconds left.

Michigan's Donovan Edwards had 13 carries for 70 yards and a score in the first half and ended with 82 yards rushing.

Preseason All-America tight end Colston Loveland had three receptions for 30 yards before leaving the field with an injury in the third quarter.

The takeaway

Arkansas State converted three third downs on the opening drive and with a chance to continue the momentum with a fourth-and-1 at the Michigan 25, Jones chose to have Van Andel kick and he hit the right upright.

Michigan coach Sherrone Moore may make a change at quarterback. Davis beat out Orji for the job, entering the season, but hasn't done much to keep it. Orji is limited as a passer, but his ability to run gives the offensively challenged team another way to move the ball. He ran the ball three times for 27 yards and was 2 of 4 for 12 yards with a score.

Poll implications

Michigan may fall again in the AP Top 25 after another lackluster performance. Michigan started the season No. 9, dropped a spot after beating Fresno State and plummeted 10 more after losing to the Longhorns.

Touching tributes

Michigan asked fans before the game to have a moment of silence before the game for actor James Earl Jones, a Michigan graduate who died Monday, and to cheer to celebrate Greg Harden, a Michigan graduate who died Thursday.

Up next

Arkansas State faces a second straight ranked team, traveling to play No. 21 Iowa State on Saturday.

Michigan plays its Big Ten opener against No. 11 USC on Saturday.

