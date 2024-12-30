No. 17 Cincinnati visits Kansas State following Rich's 20-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (10-1) at Kansas State Wildcats (6-5)

New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -3.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas State hosts No. 17 Cincinnati after Macaleab Rich scored 20 points in Kansas State's 84-65 loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The Wildcats are 4-1 in home games. Kansas State is seventh in the Big 12 with 17.3 assists per game led by Dug McDaniel averaging 4.5.

The Bearcats are 2-1 on the road. Cincinnati scores 79.5 points and has outscored opponents by 21.0 points per game.

Kansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 8.5 more points per game (79.5) than Kansas State gives up to opponents (71.0).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Hausen is scoring 13.9 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Wildcats.

Simas Lukosius is averaging 14.9 points for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Bearcats: 9-1, averaging 76.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press