No. 10 Kentucky hosts Brown following Oweh's 21-point game

Brown Bears (7-4) at Kentucky Wildcats (10-2)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Kentucky faces Brown after Otega Oweh scored 21 points in Kentucky's 85-65 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The Wildcats are 8-0 on their home court. Kentucky is the top team in the SEC with 41.0 points in the paint led by Oweh averaging 8.7.

The Bears are 3-2 on the road. Brown is 3-3 against opponents over .500.

Kentucky scores 89.1 points, 19.4 more per game than the 69.7 Brown gives up. Brown averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kentucky gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oweh is shooting 50.4% and averaging 16.2 points for the Wildcats.

Kino Lilly Jr. averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 20.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 86.6 points, 37.6 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press