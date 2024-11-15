No. 1 South Carolina wins its 60th straight at home with victory over Coppin State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — MiLaysia Fulwiley had 23 points and Chloe Kitts added 19 points and 10 rebounds as No. 1 South Carolina won its 41st straight game with a 92-60 victory over Coppin State on Thursday night.

The Gamecocks (3-0) opened their home season by unfurling the national championship banner celebrating their 38-0 title run last year. Then they went to work at keeping their perfect start to this season going strong.

Kitts, who missed Sunday’s win over No. 13 NC State with an academic issue, had her second double-double this season. Fulwiley had four of her team’s 10 3-pointers as the Gamecocks won their 60th straight at home.

Laila Lawrence had 20 points to lead the Eagles (2-2).

NO. 8 IOWA STATE 80, ST. THOMAS 47

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks had 26 points and eight rebounds, Sydney Harris added 13 and No. 8 Iowa State beat St. Thomas of Minnesota.

Crooks made 12 of 17 shots from the field and left the game two minutes into the fourth quarter after her layup gave the Cyclones a 27-point lead. She has reached double figures in 36 consecutive games.

Harris has come off the bench to score in double figures in three straight games for the Cyclones (4-0).

Emily Ryan had 13 assists, most by a Division I player this season, to go with four points and three rebounds, and Addy Brown added 10 points for Iowa State.

Amber Scalia led the Tommies (3-1) with 11 points, and Jade Hill and Sammy Opichka added eight apiece.

Iowa State scored a season-high 46 points in the paint to the Tommies’ 22.

NO. 10 KANSAS STATE 86, CREIGHTON 68

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 28 points in just 16 minutes due to foul trouble, and No. 10 Kansas State rolled to a victory over Creighton.

Temira Poindexter and Serena Sundell added 12 points apiece, and Kennedy Taylor scored 10 off the bench for the Wildcats (3-0).

Kennedy Townsend had a career-high 16 points, and Morgan Maly finished with 15 for the Bluejays (1-2). But Lauren Jensen, the nation’s leading scorer, was held to just nine on 4-for-11 shooting.

Jaelyn Glenn got the Wildcats going with two early 3-pointers, but the rest of the first half was dominated by Lee, whose ability to get easy baskets in the paint allowed Kansas State to roar to a 39-23 halftime lead.

Jensen, who had 32 points in the Bluejays’ win over Drake on Monday, picked up two fouls before taking a shot. Her first attempt came in the closing seconds of the first quarter, and she did not score until the second.

NO. 13 NC STATE 79, KENT STATE 51

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Aziaha James scored 20 points to surpass 1,000 for her career and No. 13 N.C. State broke away in the fourth quarter to defeat Kent State.

The Wolfpack (2-1) led 56-44 entering the fourth quarter and reeled off the first 14 points, eight by Zamareya Jones. The Golden Flashes (1-2) went more than 7 1/2 minutes before making two free throws and eight minutes before making a field goal, missing 11 straight shots.

Jones had 16 points, all in the second half, for N.C. State, which had 11 players score and 10 grab a rebound. The Wolfpack had a 46-6 advantage on points in the paint.

Bridget Dunn had 17 points and Jenna Batsch 15 for Kent State, which shot better from 3-point range (10 of 28) than inside the arc (5 of 29) and went 11 of 11 from the foul line.

NO. 16 DUKE 84, DAYTON 49

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Wood came off the bench to score a career-high 17 points, Toby Fournier added 15 and No. 16 Duke defeated Dayton.

Wood was 8-of-11 shooting and led the Blue Devils with nine points in the first half when they took a 37-23 lead.

Reigan Richardson added 12, Oluchi Okananwa 11 and Ashlon Jackson and Vanessa de Jesus 10 each for Duke (3-1), which shot 50%. The Blue Devils made only 9 of 19 free throws and had 16 turnovers but they turned 24 Flyers turnovers in 32 points and dominated paint points 48-12.

Ivy Wolf hit four 3-pointers and scored 14 points while Ajok Madol added 12 points for Dayton (2-1).

NO. 17 BAYLOR 104, EAST TEXAS A&M 55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Darianna Littlepage-Buggs had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Aaronette Vonleh had 18 and 11 and No. 17 Baylor rolled to a win over East Texas A&M.

Bella Fontleroy, who missed most of Sunday’s loss at Oregon with a sprained ankle, scored 15 points for the Bears (2-1). Jada Walker and Yaya Felder both added 11 points.

Jana Van Gytenbeek, a graduate senior, will miss the rest of the season for Baylor after suffering a knee injury in the season-opening win.

Cora Horvath scored 22 points for the Lions (2-2).

NO. 19 MISSISSIPPI 80, DELAWARE STATE 42

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Starr Jacobs scored 18 points, Madison Scott added 13 and No. 19 Mississippi beat Delaware State.

It was a homecoming game — sort of — for Scott, who grew up about 100 miles away from Dover in Indian Head, Maryland.

Freshman Sira Thienou and Kennedy Todd-Williams also scored 13 points for Ole Miss (2-1). Todd-Williams grabbed a team-high nine rebounds to help the Rebels outrebound Delaware State 38-21.

The Rebels were coming off an 85-24 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Sunday, allowing the fewest points in a game in program history. It also tied the third-widest win margin in program history.

Kiarra Mcelrath scored 13 points and Mahogany Cottingham added 10 for Delaware State (1-3). The Hornets turned it over 23 times leading to 30 Mississippi points.

NO. 22 Alabama 88, ALCORN STATE 59

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Essence Cody had 18 points and eight rebounds, Aaliyah Nye added 17 points and Alabama beat Alcorn State.

Eris Lester came off the bench to score 15 points and Sarah Ashlee Barker added 14 for Alabama (5-0), which beat Norfolk State 68-58 on Wednesday.

Alabama closed the first half on a 20-2 run, with seven points apiece from Cody and Barker, to build a 46-21 lead. Alcorn State missed eight straight shots, spanning the third-quarter break to trail by 27 points.

Cody scored 14 points in the first half and Barker and Nye each added 11. The Crimson Tide made 5 of 14 from 3-point range, while Alcorn State went 7 of 27 (26%) overall.

Destiny Brown scored 12 points and Nakia Cheathman grabbed 15 rebounds to go with nine points for Alcorn State (1-3).

NO. 23 ILLINOIS 84, EASTERN ILLINOIS 37

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Jasmine Brown-Hagger scored a career-high 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Kendall Bostic had a double-double and No. 23 Illinois coasted to a win over Eastern Illinois.

The Illini (3-0) shot 55% and went 9 of 19 from 3-point range, going 1 of 5 in a ragged fourth quarter. The Panthers (0-2) were 2 of 25 behind the arc (8%), shot 24% overall and were outrebounded 44-27.

Bostic had 11 points and 12 rebounds for her 35th career double-double. Gretchen Dolan added 13 points and Adalia McKenzie had 11, going 5 for 5 from the field. Brynn Shoup-Hill had nine points and nine rebounds.

Jayda Johnston led Eastern Illinois with eight points and Kiyley Flowers had seven steals.

The Associated Press