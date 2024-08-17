No. 1 Providence Day, shows a little rust, but rolls past Trinity Christian in opener

Providence Day’s nationally ranked high school football team was missing two starters during Friday’s 55-8 season-opening win over Fayetteville’s Trinity Christian, and the Chargers weren’t exactly sharp, but there were moments when they showed their fans what they might become:

▪ QB Zaid Lott, who sat behind two-time N.C. Mr. Football Jadyn Davis for two years, looked pretty sharp. He had at least five passes dropped and two of them likely would’ve been touchdowns. But Lott has a really big arm, good accuracy and nice field awareness.

▪ Providence Day’s star-studded offensive line mostly kept Lott clean, and he threw the ball to nine different receivers — in the first half.

▪ Chargers’ sophomore Caleb Cooper started for preseason first team All-Observer pick Ian Cline, who did get some work as a holder on kicks. Cooper made a really nice run on fourth down to break a tackle in the first half and proved Providence Day has depth at the position behind Cline, coming off a 1,000-yard season.

▪ And the Providence Day defense, retooling a little bit, looked awful scary when All-Americans David Sanders and Kendre Harrison lined up together. The Chargers didn’t do a lot of that, likely not wanting to give much away to Weddington High, the reigning N.C. public school 4A champ, which the Chargers play on Thursday at Bank of America Stadium in uptown Charlotte. But Sanders and Harrison both got some quarterback pressures and a sack each in the first half.

Overall, Providence Day, also playing without preseason All-Observer defensive back Braxton Winston, looked a little like a team that hadn’t had a scrimmage game.

The Chargers turned the ball over twice in their first seven plays, once near the Trinity Christian goal line, but the ease with which they could move the ball up and down the field was stunning.

Notable

▪ Providence Day defensive lineman Griff Galloway, 6-4 and 240 pounds, was named to the MaxPreps sophomore All-American team. Galloway had 60 tackles, nine for a loss and 8.5 sacks as a freshman. He was the only N.C. player selected. Galloway had a strip sack in the fourth quarter that was recovered by Justin Abanquah.

▪ Providence Day’s Kendre Harrison and offensive lineman Leo Delaney were named to the MaxPreps’ junior All-American team this week. They were joined by Greensboro Grimsley QB Faizon Brandon, who has been ranked as high as the No. 1 player nationally in the junior class.

▪ Harrison, who transferred from N.C. 2A public school champ Reidsville, had a good debut. He caught a pass in the first half deep on Providence Day’s side of the field and pulled away from a colletive of smaller, fast defensive backs from Trinity Christian before he was caught on an angled tackle. He and Lott also hooked up for a 10-yard jump ball that Harrison caught with soft hands. The guess here? Providence Day will run that play a lot this season.

GAME SUMMARY

Trinity Christian 0 8 0 0 — 8

Providence Day 14 13 14 — 55

FIRST QUARTER

PD: Jaylen Himes 26 pass from Zaid Lott (Davis Dudley kick)

PD: Brendan Ravin 22 interception return (Jacob Baggett kick)

SECOND QUARTER

PD: Kendre Harrison 10 pass from Zaid Lott (Dudley kick)

PD: FG Dudley 31

TC: Elijiah Oehlke 20 run (Karlfonza McLean-Smith pass from Oehlke)

PD: FG Dudley 28

THIRD QUARTER

PD: Gordon Sellars 18 pass from Lott (Baggett kick)

PD: Ravin 17 pass from Lott (Dudley kick)

FOURTH QUARTER

PD: Max Cassell 53 pass from Lott (Dudley kick)

PD: Lott 1 run (Baggett kick)

