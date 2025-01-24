Njie scores 23 in Iona's 73-67 win against Rider

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Adam Njie scored 23 points as Iona beat Rider 73-67 on Thursday night.

Njie also contributed five assists for the Gaels (7-12, 4-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Clarence Rupert scored 13 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added six rebounds. Justin Menard had 10 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (2 for 7 from 3-point range).

The Broncs (7-12, 3-5) were led by Jay Alvarez, who recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Rider also got 15 points from Tariq Ingraham. TJ Weeks Jr. finished with 13 points and three steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Iona hosts Siena and Riderplays Quinnipiac on the road.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press