Nine NFL draft sleepers who could turn heads at 2024 scouting combine

The NFL scouting combine is about to take the pre-draft process to the next level.

The annual event in Indianapolis - which begins next week - serves as a summit in which all 32 teams can get a closer look at more than 300 top prospects, who will undergo on-field testing, drills, team interviews and medical evaluations. And while the setting tends to afford the brightest spotlight to established stars, several lesser-known prospects could be poised to create a buzz, much as Adetomiwa Adebawore and Riq Woolen, among others, did in the last two years.

Here are nine under-the-radar prospects who could turn heads at this year's NFL scouting combine:

Isaac Guerendo, RB, Louisville

Isaac Guerendo #23 of the Louisville Cardinals rushes the ball past the defense of Mason Cobb #13 of the USC Trojans during the first half of the DIRECTV Holiday Bowl at Petco Park on December 27, 2023 in San Diego, California.

In a running back class that lacks any clear top-50 picks, a 6-1, 225-pound ball carrier who can evade tacklers or bowl them over should garner plenty of interest. Guerendo transferred to Louisville after logging 99 carries in four years at Wisconsin, and he proved he can be an effective every-down option while posting 832 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 carries. His physical attributes should no doubt stand out at the combine, and the former Indiana high school track standout could answer some questions about his long speed with a strong 40-yard dash.

Isaiah Davis, RB, South Dakota State

At 6-0 and 220 pounds, Davis poses an extreme challenge for any defender attempting to take him head on. He has proven comfortable handling a heavy workload out of the backfield, recording 485 carries for 3,029 yards and 33 touchdowns over the last two seasons. While he's not much of a pure breakaway threat and likely won't post top-tier marks in testing for his overall explosiveness, Davis is a well-rounded runner who should thrive between the tackles at the next level.

Dylan Laube, RB, New Hampshire

At first blush, the 5-10, 207-pound back might not seem like the kind of player who would wow at the combine. But having led the Football Championship Subdivision in all-purpose yards in each of the last two seasons, Laube has a unique skill set as a multi-talented threat to offer his future team. At the Senior Bowl, the Walter Payton Award finalist looked perfectly comfortable working against a heightened level of competition. He should be among the biggest standouts in receiving drills and command attention from teams looking for a third-down back who can also contribute in the return game.

Austin Booker, DE, Kansas

In declaring after his redshirt sophomore season, the Minnesota transfer bet that teams will look past his inexperience and instead focus on his formidable physical traits. He might be proven right. The 6-6, 245-pounder is comfortable beating offensive tackles in an assortment of ways, comfortably utilizing his impressive length, burst and bend to get past would-be blockers. Though he still needs to bulk up and demonstrate he can anchor against the run, Booker is a strong candidate to command the combine spotlight thanks to his rare attributes.

Myles Cole, DE, Texas Tech

One year after Tyree Wilson went No. 7 overall to the Las Vegas Raiders, Texas Tech again has an imposing hyperathletic edge rusher headed to the pros. The 6-6, 280-pound Cole is nowhere near the proven disruptor that Wilson was, tallying just five sacks in six seasons. But concerns about his subpar strength and lack of production might start to fade once Cole's testing numbers start to roll in and coaching staffs get visions of the player they can mold him into.

Javon Solomon, DE, Troy

At just under 6-1 and 247 pounds, he hardly offers the prototypical build for his position. For teams willing to get creative in their deployment, however, Solomon has intriguing upside as a designated pass rusher. He has ample knowhow for getting to the quarterback after leading the Football Bowl Subdivision with 16 sacks last season, and his solid first step and bend could be on display in Indianapolis.

Gabe Hall, DT, Baylor

The pre-draft process is off to a good start for Hall, who had a nice showing at the Senior Bowl. The 6-6, 290-pounder can continue his ascent at the combine if he's able to show how he can jolt offensive linemen with his length and strength. An impressive performance could be meaningful for his draft stock, as his play at Baylor too often fell short of expectations for a player of his talent.

Trevin Wallace, LB, Kentucky

Expect the former Georgia high school weightlifting champion and track standout to put together one of the more impressive all-around testing profiles of anyone at the event. The 6-1, 244-pounder can fire to the ball in a hurry, with the range to make plays downhill and in coverage. Though his pursuit can be a bit wild, Wallace should exhibit some tantalizing tools.

Khyree Jackson, CB, Oregon

The appeal of a 6-3, 195-pound cornerback with a knack for finding the ball should be readily evident. Jackson is surprisingly smooth for a player of his size, and he can comfortably slide into a variety of schemes. If he can dial back his aggressiveness, the junior college product and Alabama transfer sizes up as someone who can consistently pester receivers in press man coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2024 NFL draft sleepers: Nine players who could turn heads at combine