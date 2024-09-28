Nikolas Brouillard and Luke Henman Clear Waivers; Kraken Place Maxime Lajoie On Waivers

The Seattle Kraken announced that Nikolas Brouillard and Luke Henman cleared waivers and have placed Maxime Lajoie on waivers for the purpose of being assigned to the Coachella Valley Firebirds.

The Firebirds roster will be glad to hear the two experienced AHL veterans will be joining them in their quest to return to the Calder Cup finals.

They’ll now have to wait to find out if another defender will be clearing waivers and joining their squad. Lajoie is a 26-year-old left-handed defenseman who spent last year with the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Toronto Marlies.

He’s a puck-moving defender with offensive upside, scoring four goals and 24 points in 51 AHL games during the 2023-24 campaign.

Lajoie played in two pre-season games with the Kraken but wasn’t able to stand out in a way the Kraken coaching staff would have liked him to.

The Kraken have three pre-season games remaining including tonight’s fixture against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Alberta.

The Kraken’s roster is becoming thinner by the day as we inch just 10 days away from the beginning of the 2024-25 regular season.

