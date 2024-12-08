Nikola Jokic suggested benching, pay cuts for Nuggets teammates after brutal loss to Wizards

Nov 4, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) in the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images ORG XMIT: IMAGN-893981 ORIG FILE ID: 20241104_ijd_bd3_063.JPG

Through just about a fourth of this NBA season, Nikola Jokic has had another remarkable MVP-caliber campaign. The reigning MVP has been absolutely dominant from start to finish, perhaps better than ever. You could not say the same for his middling (and weirdly disjointed) Denver Nuggets, who have lost seven of their last 11 games at the time of this writing.

After the Nuggets fell to the league-worst Washington Wizards on Saturday night -- in a game where Jokic put on a masterclass with 56 points, 16 rebounds, and eight assists -- the big man was clearly tired of everyone else's lackadaisical efforts.

When asked about what he wants to see from his Denver teammates after the embarrassing Wizards loss, Jokic, in a very Serbian way, suggested that the other Nuggets get pay cuts for not doing their jobs properly. He expanded on that by saying that perhaps a benching or two for underperforming Nuggets players would also have an effective message moving forward.

Hoo boy. It's not often that Jokic is this direct and openly frustrated.

How can you blame him?

Nikola Jokic on what Nuggets need to see next few games: “A reaction. In my country, where I’m coming from, after this kind of stretch you’re gonna get a paycheck that is a little bit less than you are worth. So maybe that’s what we need to do. Maybe a little motivation that way” — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) December 8, 2024

(He was laughing as he started to say that.) Then added, “What’s the name of it? Being benched? Being on the bench, I think that’s really good motivation too.” — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) December 8, 2024

It's not hard to see why Jokic would finally be this critical of the other Nuggets. At times this season, it has felt like Jokic has had to defeat other teams by himself, at least on a production basis. Denver is literally the NBA's best team when he's on the floor on a statistical basis, and it's the worst team, by far, when he's off. Jokic is so great that he can elevate the Nuggets to unlikely wins, but that's not sustainable. He can't do it every night.

Denver's problems also all seem to stack on top of each other.

After signing a max contract, Jamal Murray has not pulled his weight. At all. Despite a push to be more versatile, Michael Porter Jr. still looks like a one-dimensional scoring forward. Thanks to general manager Calvin Booth, the Denver bench, for the umpteenth straight year, is a disaster. What's even worse is it's not readily apparent that these Nuggets like playing with each other anymore. Jokic aside, they have been making the same careless mistakes on both ends of the floor for six weeks now.

That is no longer an anomaly. It is a trend. It just might be who these Nuggets are. They look like a team ready for a big change in the form of a shake-up trade or someone getting fired. Or both.

It's not Jokic's style to call everyone out like this. In fact, while completely justified, I'd be shocked if he ever even demanded a trade out of Denver. He'd sooner retire after his current contract expires before ever making a scene. Rocking the boat is just not who he is.

So, it speaks volumes that Jokic is now deciding to speak out because he's breaking character. He's fed up because he wants to win, and he wants more help doing so. The other Nuggets -- players, coaches, and front office included -- had better start listening.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nikola Jokic suggested benching, pay cuts for Nuggets teammates after brutal loss to Wizards