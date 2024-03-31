Nikki Garcia Enjoys a Fun Easter Outing with Husband Artem Chigvintsev and Son Matteo

The retired WWE star posted a sweet video on Sunday showing the family's Easter activities over the weekend

Nikki Garcia/Instagram

Nikki Garcia is enjoying Easter with her little family.

The retired WWE star, 40, spent the holiday in Napa Valley with her husband Artem Chigvintsev, 41, and son Matteo, 3, posting an Easter message on Instagram Sunday, along with a video showing her family's fun festive outing the day before.

"Yesterday was filled with so much love and happiness!," she wrote in the caption for the clip, after sharing a bible quote.



"Truly grateful to know so many amazing families here in Napa Valley! And to raise our kids together in God’s country and fields, or vineyards I should say. ☺️ My soul has never felt more home. 🤍🙏🏼," Garcia continued, adding, "HAPPY EASTER! If you celebrate hope today is filled with so much love and a grateful heart. Sending you all so much love and light! 🐣✨🐰💐✝️," her message concluded.

The video, which appeared to have been mostly filmed by the former WWE star, featured plenty of footage from the family's day in Napa Valley.

Soundtracked by the Chas and Dave track "Easter Bonnet," the clip showed that Garcia, Chigvintsev and their son had managed to squeeze in a whole lot of Easter activities.



To begin with, Matteo and his dad took a stroll in the rain and looked over a bridge together, before the video cut to a table covered in holiday treats.

Nikki Garcia/Instagram On Sunday Nikki Garcia posted a video on Instagram of her family's Easter outing the day before

The couple's son was then standing with some little friends wearing fluffy bunny ears, filmed holiday an Easter cupcake, playing with fluffy toy chicks, playing with friends and being held by his dad as they watched a red fire truck drive by with a life-size bunny waving from aboard.

Elsewhere in Garcia's clip, Matteo went on an Easter egg hunt, splashed in some muddy puddles, played with toys, munched on a snack and took a ride in a truck with his mom.

Nikki Garcia/Instagram Nikki Garcia's son Matteo poses with other children during a family day out to celebrate Easter on Saturday. Garcia posted a video of the day on Instagram Sunday.

The little family seems to have plenty of fun together during the holidays, as back in December, Garcia shared a few photos from her Christmas holiday festivities with her husband and son. The family of three posed with Garcia's twin Brie Garcia and her husband, Daniel Bryan, as well as their two kids Buddy Dessert, 3, and Birdie Joe, 7.

"What a festive and fun week going into Christmas! 🎅🏻🥂🎄🥳🩰❤️🤶🏻☃️🍷💋," Nikki wrote, sharing a photo from the family's quality time together.

During the fall, Nikki shared a post on Instagram as she enjoyed an autumn day outdoors with Matteo. The proud mom began the post with two smiley selfies of the mother-son duo that featured Matteo’s big blue eyes on full display, while her own were hidden behind large sunglasses.

The Total Bellas alum finished off the carousel with a photo of Matteo clad in a seasonal fit — an orange Henley, a flannel and a pumpkin sticker — concentrating on a waffle in front of him.

“Harvest & Halloween fun with my baby boy 🥰🍂🎃🍂🍩,” Nikki captioned the sweet photos.

