Nike drops new coronavirus ad campaign: ‘Play inside, play for the world’
Many notable figures in the sports world have preached social distancing in recent days as an effective way to help curb the spread of COVID-19, which has drastically altered everyday life across the globe.
On Saturday morning, Nike followed suit.
The company — after closing stores in select countries across the world earlier this week — dropped a new ad campaign asking people to stay inside and practice social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance,” the ad reads. “Play inside, play for the world.”
Now more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/LRLhL4FwkG
— Nike (@Nike) March 21, 2020
Several of its high-profile athletes and teams quickly joined in, too, including Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Now more than ever, we are one family. #JUMPMAN #playinside pic.twitter.com/U1G4HFeNBY
— Jordan (@Jumpman23) March 21, 2020
Now, more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/YPInHKIeaC
— Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 21, 2020
If you ever dreamed of playing for millions around the world, now is your chance. Play inside, play for the world.#staysafe #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/Ie5i9BjzEM
— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 21, 2020
Now more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/s4rD5YbD8B
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 22, 2020
Now more than ever, we are one team.#PlayInside #PlayForTheWorld @Nike pic.twitter.com/4l2DKy59xY
— Los Angeles Sparks (@LA_Sparks) March 21, 2020
Now, more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/b7HKqnHD09
— Matthew W. Thomas (@Theiceman_21) March 21, 2020
Now more than ever, we are one team. ⁰ #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/AJyPdUqtuy
— Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) March 21, 2020
Now more than ever, we are one team. #playinside #playfortheworld @nike pic.twitter.com/gnJ4xhiEST
— 2️⃣9️⃣ (@DhaSickest) March 21, 2020
— Pete Alonso (@Pete_Alonso20) March 21, 2020
Ahora ,más que nunca,somos un equipo #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/vV4VOvFgmJ
— Cristhian Paredes🇵🇾 (@CristhianP_25) March 21, 2020
Agora, mais do que nunca, somos um time!
Now more than ever we are a team ! #PlayInside #PlayForTheWorld pic.twitter.com/aXP3TqUaiG
— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) March 21, 2020
✊🏾 @nike #PlayInside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/nqPlTms24A
— Anthony Robles (@ARobles125) March 21, 2020
Now more than ever, we are all one team. #playinside #playfortheworld pic.twitter.com/FacxPQGL3w
— Maria Sharapova (@MariaSharapova) March 21, 2020
The coronavirus has sickened more than 292,500 people in 154 countries across the globe as of Saturday afternoon, and killed more than 12,700, according to the New York Times. There are at least 21,000 cases in the United States alone.
Many officials have urged people to stay inside to help slow the spread of the virus, and millions of people in the United States are under lockdown or stay at home orders.
