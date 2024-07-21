🎥 Nightmare continues for FC Cincinnati as NYRB run riot

FC Cincinnati are looking a third consecutive defeat in the eye against New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

The former Supporters Shield leaders have a mountain to climb on the road after conceding three goals within an hour.

The second of which was a beauty from defender Kyle Duncan, who controlled the ball perfectly and smashed it into the top left corner from range.

Goalkeeper Roman Celentano was left stunned and FC Cincinnati have now conceded seven goals in their last three games.

It’s a complete turnaround in form since their 6-1 thumping against Inter Miami. Can they wake up from this nightmare?

Image credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports