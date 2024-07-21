🎥 Nightmare continues for FC Cincinnati as NYRB run riot
FC Cincinnati are looking a third consecutive defeat in the eye against New York Red Bulls on Saturday.
The former Supporters Shield leaders have a mountain to climb on the road after conceding three goals within an hour.
The second of which was a beauty from defender Kyle Duncan, who controlled the ball perfectly and smashed it into the top left corner from range.
Kyle Duncan ARE YOU SERIOUS? 🤯
📺 #MLSSeasonPass: https://t.co/HNuWP4V2hh pic.twitter.com/jaqvcwkH5O
— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 21, 2024
Goalkeeper Roman Celentano was left stunned and FC Cincinnati have now conceded seven goals in their last three games.
It’s a complete turnaround in form since their 6-1 thumping against Inter Miami. Can they wake up from this nightmare?
Image credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports