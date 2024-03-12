Four years ago, the basketball world came to a screeching halt when bombshell news dropped: Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. Within hours, the unthinkable happened: NBA commissioner Adam Silver pulled the ripcord, suspending the season indefinitely amid the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

The NBA has suspended its season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Mark Cuban reacts moments after the NBA season was suspended. pic.twitter.com/4g8Z7yLts6 — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

3 months into 2020…

Kobe dies

March madness likely to be canceled

NBA season suspended

Just throw away the year at the point https://t.co/P2q0VZCjq3 — John (@iam_johnw) March 12, 2020

In one hour, the following took place: 1. Thunder-Jazz game cancelled.

2. President Trump declares travel ban from Europe.

3. Tom Hanks and wife test positive for Coronavirus.

4. Rudy Gobert tests positive for Coronavirus.

5. NBA Season gets suspended. pic.twitter.com/hjXpsTT1Ox — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 12, 2020

"This is people's lives at stake. This isn't about basketball. … This is a global pandemic." Mark Cuban spoke to the media after the NBA suspended its season. pic.twitter.com/xFkDOFf46o — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

.@KingJames reacts to the news of the NBA season being suspended indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/ohEBqLniMx — ESPN (@espn) March 12, 2020

Laliga suspended Serie A suspended Ligue 1 played behind closed doors Champions league suspended Europa League suspended Premier league soon to be suspended Euro 2020 suspended NBA suspended Kobe gone We can't shake hands no more Countries are on lock down. pic.twitter.com/S3d3OnyHS3 — WelBeast (@WelBeast) March 12, 2020

what a year this last half hour has been — Matt Pearce 🦅🇺🇸 (@mattdpearce) March 12, 2020

Whole NBA season suspended because Rudy Gobert decides to lick a few mics after a game… — Troydan (@Troydan) March 12, 2020

– Disney World: Closed

– NBA: Suspended

– MLB: Suspended

– NHL: Suspended

– March Madness: Cancelled

– XFL: Cancelled

– NASCAR: Postponed

– Schools : Closed

– Hand Sanitizer: Gone

– Toilet Paper: Gone

– Stock Market: Crashing

– Everything: Cancelled – Work: Don’t be late. — Cloyd Rivers (@CloydRivers) March 16, 2020

Two more: The Hawks and Pistons intend to provide financial assistance to their arena workers during the suspended NBA season. — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) March 13, 2020

The NBA season will remain suspended for the next 30 days. The league will reassess things after that period. — FantasyLabs NBA (@FantasyLabsNBA) March 12, 2020

Someone called in to 710 to talk about how the NBA season being suspended is unfair because it gives Giannis time to heal his knee just as LeBron was gaining traction in the MVP voting. Lakers fans really think different than the rest of the world — Ricky Chu (@RikDaddy) March 12, 2020

After the NBA suspended their season.. I got about 100 “now you can pay attention to me” messages 😂😂😂 — Brandon Awadis (@brawadis) March 12, 2020

.@RealSkipBayless reacts to the news of the NBA season being suspended pic.twitter.com/csad8yGglO — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) March 12, 2020

HE HAS CORONAVIRUS AND HE DONT CARE, STARTING AT CENTER ITS RUDY GOBERT pic.twitter.com/agbtaDD2tH — Elijah (@ThatGuyEliH) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz thought the NBA precautions were a joke — so he touched everything in the room. He tested positive for coronavirus today & now the whole NBA is shut down. 😫

https://t.co/Gdcw3WZYjj — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) March 12, 2020

When everybody Rudy Gobert gave coronavirus see him on the street https://t.co/mlpfScqOjX — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) March 12, 2020

Serge Ibaka realizing he guarded Rudy Gobert for 36 minutes last game pic.twitter.com/DNAe9blNDe — tommy (@awwwtommy) March 12, 2020

Let's get everyone in this country access to a test as fast as Rudy Gobert did. — Grant Goldberg (@GrantGoldberg) March 12, 2020

PICTURED: Rudy Gobert over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/WcPXV1rcBF — Schlasser (@UrinatingTree) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert: *touches all the mics to show he can't get the corona virus Corona virus: pic.twitter.com/HJbL3RDkc9 — Noah 🗡️ (@CaptainSutton3) March 12, 2020

“I don’t think he should be blamed or bashed as much as he is." Lakers SG Danny Green discusses Rudy Gobert and COVID-19 in the NBA in exclusive FaceTime with @TaylorRooks pic.twitter.com/Wgl4Ib2dER — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 14, 2020

Rudy Gobert tested positive for Coronavirus. Two days ago he thought this was funny. 🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/jw2YqlzAzI — Kevín (@KevOnStage) March 12, 2020

I'm never pronouncing Rudy Gobert's name correctly again. — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) March 12, 2020

I'm blaming Rudy Gobert whether he has it or not. I don't care. — 🐧✨America Is Musty✨🐧 (@DragonflyJonez) March 12, 2020

Rudy Gobert is donating more than $500,000 to support arena employees at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City and COVID-19 related services in Utah, Oklahoma and France. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) March 14, 2020

Today was like if “we didn’t start the fire” was a day. — Matt Warburton (@MCWarburton) March 12, 2020

Schools close, Tom Hanks, trouble in the big banks, no vaccine, quarantine, no more toilet paper seen. Travel ban, Weinstein, panic COVID-19, NBA, gone away, what else do I have to sayyyyyy https://t.co/N86qx9wZxq — The Caffeinated Therapist 🐝 (@bellabee13) March 12, 2020

