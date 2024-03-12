Advertisement

The night basketball stopped: How NBA Twitter reacted to the league suspension four years ago

Dionysis Aravantinos
·5 min read

Four years ago, the basketball world came to a screeching halt when bombshell news dropped: Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. Within hours, the unthinkable happened: NBA commissioner Adam Silver pulled the ripcord, suspending the season indefinitely amid the escalating COVID-19 pandemic.

We take you back in time to how NBA Twitter looked that night.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype