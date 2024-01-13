Nigeria XI vs Equatorial Guinea: Predicted lineup, confirmed team news and injury latest for AFCON game

Nigeria are looking to end a decade-long wait to win the Africa Cup of Nations and begin their quest with a group stage clash against Equatorial Guinea.

The Super Eagles may be one of the continent’s superpowers but have consistently underperformed in the AFCON in recent years.

Manager Jose Peseiro heads into the tournament under some pressure too, having drawn with Lesotho and Zimbabwe in World Cup qualifying before losing to Guinea in a friendly.

They were also dealt a significant blow on the eve of the tournament too, losing Bayer Leverkusen’s in-demand forward Victor Boniface to injury. Wilfred Ndidi and Taiwo Awoniyi are two futher absent key players.

Still, Nigeria are loaded with some huge attacking talent in the form of Victor Osimhen, captain Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze.

However Leicester striker Kelechi Iheanacho and towering forward Paul Onuachu are both doubts after missing their team's final training session, due to a recent injury and late arrival to the camp, respectively.

Predicted Nigeria XI: Uzoho; Osayi-Samuel, Troost-Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey; Chukwueze, Onyeka, Iwobi, Simon; Moffi, Osimhen

Doubts: Iheanacho, Onuachu

Time and date: 2pm BST on Sunday 14 January 2024

Venue: Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan

TV channel and live stream: Sky Sports