Nigeria vs South Africa LIVE! AFCON match stream, latest score updates today after Troost-Ekong goal

Africa Cup of Nations glory is within touching distance as Nigeria face South Africa in a massive semi-final clash this evening. The first place in Sunday’s final is on the line, with the winner going through to face either hosts Ivory Coast or DR Congo in the showpiece event.

Nigeria are two wins away from lifting the AFCON trophy for the first time since 2013, though they have lost five of their last last-four matches at the tournament. The Super Eagles have been rock solid at the back so far, conceding just one goal across their five matches, and they have received a major boost up front, with Victor Osimhen fit to start.

South Africa are also on a run of four straight clean sheets, having knocked out Morocco and Cape Verde in the knockout stages to make it this far. Bafana Bafana have enjoyed AFCON success just once, back in 1996, and they will be dreaming of ending that 28-year-wait for glory. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

GOAL! Troost-Ekong penalty opens scoring

HT: Goalless first 45 minutes in tense clash

Osimhen injury scare in opening minute

Nigeria team news: Osimhen fit to lead the line

South Africa team news: Xulu comes into side

GOAL! Nigeria 2-0 South Africa | Victor Osimhen 85'

18:46 , Matt Verri

THAT SHOULD DO IT!

Nigeria charge away on the counter, Osayi-Samuel picked out in the box.

He squares it for Osimhen, who has an open goal and will not be missing from two yards out.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:44 , Matt Verri

84 mins: Superb goalkeeping from Williams!

Lookman is clean through on goal, looks to go round the goalkeeper but Williams stretches out an arm to grab the ball.

Nigeria should really have killed this match off.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:43 , Matt Verri

82 mins: Super Eagles doing a good job of ticking away the minutes, no real flow to the match.

Ball launched long into the box, Aina and Osimhen both close to getting on the end of it, but South Africa clear.

Osimhen charges back, commits the foul to stop the counter. It’s clever play.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:40 , Matt Verri

79 mins: Tau takes it himself, right on top of Nwabili.

He does well to punch it away under pressure, and he’s stayed down after taking a bit of contact.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:39 , Matt Verri

78 mins: Tau fouled out wide, chance for South Africa to whip something into the box.

There’s still time for them...

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:36 , Matt Verri

75 mins: Just wide!

Wow. South Africa inches away from levelling it up.

Makgopa with a lovely turn on the edge of the area, fires an effort at goal and it whistles past the far post. Nwabili was not getting anywhere near that.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:33 , Matt Verri

72 mins: Nigeria have kept four consecutive clean sheets, not conceding since their opening match of the tournament. Keep that run going for 18 more minutes, and they are in the final.

Osimhen fires the ball across the face of goal, nobody there for Nigeria to turn it home.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:31 , Matt Verri

70 mins: Nigeria full of confidence now, looking to find a second goal to really take control.

Mvala again with a foul, catches Onyeka. Free-kick in a dangerous position for Nigeria.

Nigeria 1-0 South Africa

18:27 , Matt Verri

68 mins: Williams saved four penalties in the shootout win over Cape Verde - he almost saved that!

Went the right way, ball crept underneath him in the end. He’ll be a bit disappointed.

GOAL! Nigeria 1-0 South Africa | William Troost-Ekong 66'

18:26 , Matt Verri

It’s the captain to take it.

And Troost-Ekong makes no mistake! Nigeria lead in the semi-final.

PENALTY NIGERIA!

18:25 , Matt Verri

Brilliant from Osimhen!

Holds the ball up, turns and skips past the challenges. Into the box, Mvala sticks out a leg and brings him down.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:23 , Matt Verri

62 mins: Double change for Nigeria.

Iwobi and Simon off, Chukwueze and Yusuf are on for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:22 , Matt Verri

61 mins: Lookman drives inside off the left wing, he’s surrounded by four white shirts as he moves into the box.

Holds onto the ball, lays it off for Onyeka and his first-time shot is WILD. High and wide.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:20 , Matt Verri

60 mins: South Africa are just growing into this match again, getting bodies up the pitch and easing the pressure on their defence.

Tau the man who looks like making things happen, but he just overhits that pass as he tries to find Makgopa over the top.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:17 , Matt Verri

57 mins: Super Eagles stand up a ball to the back post, Osimhen gets up above Kekana but he can’t keep the header down.

Loops over the bar, South Africa just about holding on.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:16 , Matt Verri

55 mins: Yet another Nigeria corner coming up. Can they make this pressure count?

Lookman with pace to the near post this time, but again South Africa are up to the task of defending it.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:14 , Matt Verri

54 mins: Lovely piece of skill from Osimhen out wide, chops his way out of trouble and wins a corner.

Osimhen not far away from getting on the end of the set-piece, but Makgopa is back in his own box with a big header.

Bafana Bafana break, Tau drives into the box and goes down... appeals waved away.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:12 , Matt Verri

51 mins: Nigeria have been so much better since half-time, whatever was said at the break has worked.

Simon played in behind, wins a corner for the Super Eagles. Pressure building.

Lookman swings it to the back post, beyond Ajayi and Onyeka.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:09 , Matt Verri

49 mins: Simon in space down Nigeria’s right, but Mvala steps across and wins it back.

South Africa threaten to break, Makgopa with a run down the middle and he very nearly gets the pass, but Ekong manages to intercept on the stretch.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

18:07 , Matt Verri

47 mins: Nigeria on the front foot at the start of this half.

Aina makes a good run down the left, decent ball in but it’s headed away with Lookman lurking in the middle.

Osimhen had gone down in the box seconds before, but there were no real appeals.

Back underway!

18:05 , Matt Verri

Up and running again. Time to find out if we will have a winner in normal time!

18:04 , Matt Verri

Players are waiting in the tunnel, they will be out very shortly.

Second-half coming up in just a minute or so.

Will 90 minutes be enough?

17:59 , Matt Verri

Nigeria got the job done after 90 minutes against Cameroon and then Angola, to book their place in the semi-finals.

As for South Africa, they went all the way to penalties last time out as they edged past Cape Verde.

Wouldn’t rule out this going to extra-time, or even to a shootout.

First-half stats...

17:53 , Matt Verri

South Africa with more of the ball, they’ve had 59% possession.

Four shots, three on target. The best of those came from Makgopa, who was denied by a really good save.

Nigeria have had a couple of efforts that have tested Williams, but nothing particularly troubling.

One bit of real quality could be enough to settle this match.

HT: Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:49 , Matt Verri

And that’s half-time in the semi-final.

Nothing to split them after 45 minutes, it’s just as tense as most predicted.

Very little in the way of clear-cut chances so far.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:47 , Matt Verri

45 mins: That was nearly the moment for Osimhen and Nigeria.

Good ball in from the corner from Lookman, Osimhen pretty much on the penalty spot and he gets up superbly. Almost a free header, but he can’t hit the target. Big chance.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:46 , Matt Verri

44 mins: Nigeria’s turn to enjoy a bit more time on the ball.

Ball flicked forward down the right, Osimhen slides it wide to Onyeka.

Chance to put something into the middle, can’t pick anyone out with the cut-back. Aina then has a cross charged down, corner Nigeria.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:43 , Matt Verri

41 mins: The Super Eagles might need to tweak their tactics slightly.

South African centre-backs are being allowed a lot of time on the ball, and it’s allowing them to play those long balls over the top that are causing Nigeria problems.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:41 , Matt Verri

39 mins: Great save!

Ball launched forward, sensational touch from Tau to lay it off for Makgopa.

Exactly who South Africa want it to fall too, curling effort is tipped away by Nwabili.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:40 , Matt Verri

38 mins: Nigeria with their first attack in a while, better from the Super Eagles.

Ball played back to Iwobi, who has plenty of space just outside the box. Tries to curl a shot into the far corner, doesn’t set it out far enough though and Williams can comfortably save.

Chances at both ends, match opening up a bit now.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:38 , Matt Verri

36 mins: Ball over the top once more from South Africa, Tau is in.

Flag stays down, Ekong can’t keep up with him but it’s a really poor touch from Tau, through to Nwabili.

He was onside, that would have counted had Tau provided the finish.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:37 , Matt Verri

35 mins: Up come the centre-backs. Tau to take.

Deep to the back post, Sithole gets the better of Iwobi but he can’t direct the header and the ball bounces well wide.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:36 , Matt Verri

34 mins: Cooling break done, pattern of the match is swiftly resumed. South Africa knocking the ball around at the back, no real pressure on them.

They then go long, Osayi-Samuel gets a flick on that as he tries to clear and it’s a corner for South Africa out of nothing.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:34 , Matt Verri

32 mins: Both sides will be happy enough with the start to this match. It’s been tight, as we expected.

South Africa have had just under 60% of the ball so far, with a couple of shots on target.

Ajayi’s header the only effort Nigeria have managed on target.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:33 , Matt Verri

30 mins: Fair to say Osimhen isn’t lacking in confidence...

South Africa lose it, Osimhen is about ten yards inside his own half but looks up and sees Williams off his line.

Goes for an incredibly ambitious effort, shot is charged down though. Would have been something very special.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:31 , Matt Verri

29 mins: South Africa all of a sudden enjoying a dangerous spell, their best of the match.

Ball falls for Tau on the edge of the box, space for the shot but it’s straight at Nwabili.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:29 , Matt Verri

27 mins: Big chance!

South Africa are away down the right, Mudau played in. He’s got Zwane completely free in the middle, waiting for it to be squared, but Onyeka gets back and makes the interception.

Mudau had to get the ball away quicker. He wants a penalty, as the ball in is charged down. Never getting that.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:28 , Matt Verri

26 mins: Brilliant from Ajayi at the other end!

Zwane looks to be driving into space in the box, but the Nigerian defender slides in and pokes the ball away. Crucial touch.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:26 , Matt Verri

24 mins: Makgopa with the foul, free-kick for Nigeria in a really good position. Aina and Lookman standing over it.

Bit of a delay, Osimhen and Sithole warned for getting a bit too close to each other.

Ball swung in eventually, Ajayi gets up well at the back post but a comfortable save for Williams.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:24 , Matt Verri

22 mins: Long spell of Nigeria possession, not a huge amount of pace to the attack though.

South Africa then win it back, long ball down the channel for Tau to race onto. He would have been away, but Nwabili reads it and rushes off his line.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:22 , Matt Verri

19 mins: Modiba and Simon already having a real battle on that wing.

The Nigeria man looks to use his strength to go on the outside, tries to just win a corner, but it’s rock solid from Modiba to hold him off.

At the other end, Makgopa goes down in the box. Penalised himself for handball, as he threw his arms up to appeal!

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:18 , Matt Verri

16 mins: More like it from South Africa, their first real attack of the match.

Ball played back to Sithole, goes for goal from about 25 yards out. Catches the strike well, straight at the goalkeeper though.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:16 , Matt Verri

14 mins: South Africa try and play their way out of defence, Mudau knocks it straight out of play.

Aina can swing a cross into the box, Williams comes and doesn’t get much of it... ball somehow runs through everyone!

Osimhen and Simon were both close, looks like Williams actually got a slight touch. Took it away from Osimhen.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:14 , Matt Verri

11 mins: Nigeria not pressing high, content to sit back when South Africa do have the ball. That’s been a familiar tactic from the Super Eagles throughout the tournament.

Even start to this semi-final, Nigeria just about on top.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:11 , Matt Verri

9 mins: Simon has been sharp in the opening minutes, Osimhen very nearly sets him away out wide. Pass just about intercepted.

Ajayi drives forward on the right, whips a ball in from deep but it’s over everyone and out of play. Applause from Osimhen, he liked the idea.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:08 , Matt Verri

6 mins: Osimhen looks to be moving ok, after that early scare. Clearly not fully fit, but good enough to be on the pitch.

South Africa keen to go long when they do get the ball, Ekong dealing well with anything in the air though.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:06 , Matt Verri

4 mins: Nigeria seeing most of the ball in the early stages, looking for a quick start.

That won’t bother a South Africa defence who have kept four clean shoots on the bounce though.

Aina puts a low ball into the middle, South Africa scramble it awa.

Nigeria 0-0 South Africa

17:04 , Matt Verri

1 mins: Disaster for Nigeria here.

Osimhen has gone down after 20 seconds, holding his stomach and looking in a of pain.

Wasn’t any contact either - that pre-match problem is still bothering him. Going to carry on for now.

KICK-OFF!

17:02 , Matt Verri

We’re underway. Strap yourselves in.

16:59 , Matt Verri

Anthems done. Handshakes done.

It’s time to get this semi-final up and running!

Here we go!

16:56 , Matt Verri

The players are out.

This is a 15th AFCON semi-final for Nigeria, no country has played in more of them.

They are the favourites, but South Africa have had no issues playing the underdog role all tournament.

Four former champions

16:51 , Matt Verri

All four teams still in the hunt at AFCON have lifted the trophy before.

For all their have been plenty of shocks, with Morocco and Senegal among those to fall earlier, these four nations will all believe they firmly belong at this stage.

Players will be out onto the pitch very, very shortly.

Not long now!

16:47 , Matt Verri

Just under 15 minutes to go until kick-off.

Not sure any reminder is necessary, but just in case. A place in the AFCON final is on the line, with Ivory Coast or DR Congo waiting for the winner.

Whoever falls short tonight will instead have to settle for a third-place play-off.

Match to go the distance?

16:41 , Matt Verri

Nigeria have kept four consecutive clean sheets, conceding just one goal all tournament.

South Africa, too, are on a run of four straight clean sheets, with two goals conceded on their run to the semi-final.

Both sides rock solid at the back. Would be no surprise if 90 minutes, or even 120 minutes, was not enough to split them.

Nigeria in the mood...

16:36 , Matt Verri

We’ve had South Africa’s entrance, now time to take a look at the Super Eagles dancing their way into the stadium.

Fair to say there don’t appear to be too many nerves in the Nigeria camp!

Broos: Nigeria getting better every game

16:30 , Matt Verri

South Africa Hugo Broos believes Nigeria have improved throughout the tournament, suggesting they are peaking at the right time.

Broos also singled out Ademola Lookman when discussing the main threats to his side.

“Nigeria is a team who became better and better every game so when I saw them playing, it’s again a very good team with a very good striker,” Broos said.

“There are also a few good players like the one who scored the goal, Lookman, a very good player, so we have to analyze a little bit more now because we didn’t at the time.”

In the building!

16:25 , Matt Verri

South Africa making themselves heard on their way to the dressing room!

Touch down at Stade De La Paix de Bouaké. Semi-final time!

Bafana Bafana look to end 28-year wait

16:19 , Matt Verri

An 11-year wait for AFCON glory for Nigeria... it’s much longer than that for South Africa.

Bafana Bafana have won the tournament just once, back in 1996. They finished runners-up in 1998, and then came third two years later.

Since then it’s been a struggle, with this their first AFCON semi-final in 24 years. Big occasion!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Can Nigeria improve last-four record?

16:13 , Matt Verri

Not to lower the mood too much, Nigeria fans, but the Super Eagles have lost five of their last six AFCON semi-finals.

They have finished third in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2010 and 2019. That’s not what they’re aiming for this time!

Nigeria have lifted the AFCON trophy on three occasions, with the most recent success coming in 2013.

(AP)

Osimhen starts!

16:08 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen does indeed lead the line for Nigeria, he’s recovered from the abdominal issue. Huge news.

The only change for the Super Eagles is Bright Osayi-Samuel coming into the side.

For South Africa, the big call is Siyanda Xulu being brought in at centre-back. Big test for him, up against Osimhen.

Nigeria team news

16:03 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Nwabali, Aina, Ekong, Ajayi, Bassey, Osayi-Samuel, Onyeka, Iwobi, Lookman, Simon, Osimhen

Subs: Uzoho, Alhassan, Musa, Aribo, Chukwueze, Iheanacho, Onuachu, Awaziem, Omeruo, Moffi, Onyedika

South Africa team news

16:01 , Matt Verri

Starting XI: Williams, Kekana, Xulu, Mvala, Modiba, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane, Mudau, Makgopa, Tau

Subs: Mobbie, Mashego, Appollis, Adams, Monare, Mothwa, Lepasa, Sibisi, Mayambela, Goss, Morena

Stand by!

15:57 , Matt Verri

Teams news coming up in the next few minutes.

Sounds like Victor Osimhen is indeed fit to start for Nigeria, in what would be a major boost for the Super Eagles.

Within touching distance...

15:50 , Matt Verri

Just two wins away from AFCON glory.

Reminder that hosts Ivory Coast will face DR Congo in the other semi-final, with that match taking place later tonight.

The final will be played on Sunday, with the third-place play-off a day earlier. That’s not a match any of the four sides left in the tournament want to be involved in...

Familiar foes!

15:45 , Matt Verri

These two nations will become very familiar with each other over the next 18 months.

Nigeria and South Africa are in the same qualifying group for the 2026 World Cup. The Super Eagles will have home advantage in June, before South Africa host in September 2025.

After two matches, it’s Rwanda sitting top of Group C, with South Africa second and Nigeria third. Only one team from each group is guaranteed to qualify for the World Cup.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Deja vu for Broos

15:39 , Matt Verri

Hugo Broos was in charge of Cameroon in 2017, when they went all the way and lifted the AFCON trophy.

Now he’s in the South Africa dugout, can he repeat the trick? Broos in sensing similarities.

He said: "It is really bizarre. We faltered at the start (against Mali), and that was the case with Cameroon too.

"We were second in our group, just like we were with Cameroon. Then we knocked out one of the big teams, Senegal with Cameroon, here against Morocco.

"Like in 2017, we won through to the semi-finals on penalties, so it brings back a lot of memories. I hope it continues and that we are going to win the AFCON."

Lookman to star?

15:30 , Matt Verri

Lots of talk, as ever, about Victor Osimhen, but there’s every chance that Ademola Lookman could be the man to deliver for Nigeria.

The Super Eagles have scored three times in the knockout stages, in wins over Cameroon and Angola.

Lookman has netted them all.

(AP)

Montage time!

15:23 , Matt Verri

First of many montages we’ll see this afternoon.

South Africa fans - get yourself in the mood ahead of a HUGE match.

An empty stadium now echoes but soon it will be filled with our roar!

Kanu believe it...

15:14 , Matt Verri

Former Arsenal striker Nwankwo Kanu is certainly in the mood!

He made 86 appearance for Nigeria over 17 years, scoring 12 goals for the Super Eagles.

Peseiro: South Africa play like one team

15:05 , Matt Verri

There is obviously a strong Mamelodi Sundowns influence in this South Africa squad.

The majority of the team play with each other at club level every week, and Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro has admitted that presents a challenge for his side.

“Their national team has nine players from the same team, Mamelodi Sundowns,” Peseiro said. “For that, this team, shows until now…very good organisation, very good.

“Only conceded two goals, one more than us, they are compact, they don’t allow space, and they look like one team, which is not easy to have in a national team, to play like one team.”

He added: “I remember when Spain played in the same team, seven guys from Barcelona and three from Real Madrid, the national team showed the best organisation and quality in their game in many years because they spent a lot of time together.”

(AFP via Getty Images)

Williams the hero for Bafana Bafana

14:54 , Matt Verri

On the 28th anniversary of South Africa’s sole AFCON triumph, Bafana Bafana booked their place in the semi-finals in dramatic fashion.

After 120 minutes of goalless action, it went to the spot, and it was South Africa who held their nerve, as Ronwen Williams produced four sensational saves to inspire his side to a 2-1 shootout victory.

Cape Verde went first in the shootout but saw their first three spot-kicks saved in almost identical fashion, with Bebe, Willy Semedo and Laros Duarte all denied by the inspired Williams.

South Africa were not nerveless themselves, as Zakhele Lepasa blasted over the bar and Aubrey Modiba then saw his penalty saved by Vozinha.

But Mothobi Mvala dispatched his with minimum fuss, piling the pressure on Patrick Andrade. He had to score to keep Cape Verde in the shootout, a task that proved beyond him as Williams capped an heroic performance.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Stage is set!

14:47 , Matt Verri

With hosts Ivory Coast in action later tonight, the focus of most in the country will be on the second semi-final.

But Nigeria and South Africa have both had plenty of support all throughout the tournament, there will still be a serious atmosphere inside the stadium in a couple of hours...

The calm before the semi-finals 🤩



Stade de la Paix perpared for another night of magic!

Broos: South Africa don't need a star player

14:40 , Matt Verri

Hugo Broos believes South Africa’s key strength is their collective spirit, with the Bafana Bafana boss confident that can match the star quality of Nigeria.

"We don't really have one star player like a lot of teams,” Broos said in his pre-match press conference. “Just look at our opponents, Nigeria, with Victor Osimhen, who plays for Napoli and is a big star.

"We don't have players like that, so it is really the collective that makes us a good team.

"Everyone does their job and that is sometimes more important than having a few great players."

(REUTERS)

Will Nigeria risk Osimhen?

14:33 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen’s fitness has been the main story in the build-up to this match.

As we’ve mentioned, while the Nigeria squad flew to Bouake on Monday, Osimhen remained in the capital Abidjan with a member of the medical staff, having been stretchered off late in the win over Angola.

A Super Eagles statement on Monday read: "Members of the team traveled from Abidjan to Bouaké today via a 10pm Air Cote D'Ivoire flight.

"Osimhen did not however make the trip as a result of an abdominal discomfort. Team medics confirmed that he has been placed under close watch with a member of the medical team staying behind in Abidjan with him.

"If cleared by tomorrow morning, he will join the rest of the squad before 5pm."

On Tuesday, he did get the green light to fly out, however the exact nature of his injury remains somewhat uncertain. All will be revealed later this afternoon.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Standard Sport prediction

14:26 , Matt Verri

Both teams have been outstanding defensively throughout the tournament, with it unlikely to be a match full of goals.

This one could well go all the way - the Super Eagles might just have enough to edge it.

Nigeria to win in extra time.

South Africa team news

14:19 , Matt Verri

Hugo Broos has a settled line-up for South Africa, with the defence entirely made up of Mamelodi Sundowns players.

However, after failing to score against Cape Verde he could tinker with the attack. Thapelo Maseko, though, is out with a muscle injury.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Nigeria team news

14:12 , Matt Verri

Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen was taken off late on against Angola with an abdominal injury and he did not join the rest of the squad in flying out to Bouake on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles later confirmed that he had been passed fit to link up with his team-mates yesterday, and he is in contention.

There are otherwise no fresh injury concerns for the Super Eagles

(AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch Nigeria vs South Africa

14:06 , Matt Verri

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Two, with coverage starting at 4.30pm GMT, as well as Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League.

Live stream: Sky subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app while the game will also be shown for free via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals.

Live blog: You can follow all the action right here with us!

Good afternoon!

14:00 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of Nigeria vs South Africa!

It’s the first of the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals, with Ivory Coast vs DR Congo to come later today.

Huge, huge, afternoon ahead. Nigeria the favourites, but South Africa have made a habit of defying the odds.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 5pm GMT from Stade de la Paix. Stay with us!