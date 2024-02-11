Nigeria vs Ivory Coast LIVE! AFCON final match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast - LIVE!

Two of the heavyweights of the continent meet tonight as Nigeria face Ivory Coast in a blockbuster Africa Cup of Nations final. Both have tasted AFCON success relatively recently, with the Super Eagles lifting the trophy in 2013 and Ivory Coast winning the tournament two years later.

It is Nigeria who go into the final as slight favourites, though they were pushed all the way in the semi-finals by South Africa. That match went to penalties, adding some stress to what has been a relatively routine run to the latter stages of the tournament. The Super Eagles have conceded just two goals in their six matches.

There has been far more drama in the Ivory Coast camp, with the hosts sacking their manager after a shambolic group-stage showing. Emerse Fae is now in charge of the Elephants, and he has seen his side edge past Senegal, Mali and then DR Congo on their way to the final. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below!

Nigeria vs Ivory Coast latest news

Kick-off: 8pm GMT, Alassane Ouattara Stadium

How to watch: BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event

Nigeria team news: Sanusi a doubt with hamstring issue

Ivory Coast team news: Kossounou and Aurier back from suspension

Standard Sport prediction: Nigeria to win

Who will end their wait?

17:51 , Matt Verri

These are two of the big-hitters in African football, and both have tasted AFCON success relatively recently.

Nigeria last lifted the trophy in 2013, after beating Burkina Faso in the final, and two years later it was Ivory Coast winning the tournament.

The Elephants edge past Ghana at the end of a marathon penalty shootout, coming out on top 9-8.

Neither have reached a final since their wins - going to be an historic night for one of them!

Last time they met...

17:43 , Matt Verri

These two sides have already faced off in the tournament.

They were in the same group, with Nigeria coming out on top with a 1-0 victory over Ivory Coast on that occasion.

Story continues

What the Super Eagles would give for more of the same tonight!

Standard Sport prediction

17:35 , Matt Verri

Nigeria were once again not at their best against South Africa, thinking they had wrapped up the game at 2-0 only for the goal to be chalked off and Bafana Bafana to be awarded a penalty for a foul in the build-up that was converted to force extra time.

But they held their nerve thereafter to triumph on penalties and tee up a tantalising clash with resurgent Ivory Coast in the final.

It’s hardly been vintage stuff from them in the knockouts either, but they have their belief back after a rotten loss to Equatorial Guinea and caretaker boss Emerse Fae deserves a lot of credit.

This will likely be a tense and cagey final decided by the odd goal, as was the group contest last month, but it also would not be a surprise to see it go all the way to extra time and penalties.

Nigeria to win, 1-0.

Ivory Coast team news

17:28 , Matt Verri

As for Ivory Coast, Sebastien Haller is now back fit and firing, along with Brighton’s Simon Adingra.

Serge Aurier, Odilon Kossounou and Oumar Diakite will all be back from suspension for the Elephants for the final, meanwhile.

A big decision comes is in the final third, where ex-Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe and Max Gradel will be competing to join talisman Haller.

(REUTERS)

Nigeria team news

17:18 , Matt Verri

Victor Osimhen was passed fit to lead Nigeria against South Africa after abdominal discomfort had initially delayed him from travelling with the squad.

Ola Aina, Moses Simon and Calvin Bassey were all a booking away from missing the final, but none of that trio were cautioned against South Africa.

Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro confirmed on Saturday that left-back Zaidu Sanusi was still dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him to miss the semi-finals and will need a late fitness test.

(REUTERS)

How to watch Nigeria vs Ivory Coast

17:12 , Matt Verri

TV channel: The final will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC Three, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

Live stream: The BBC Sport website, BBC iPlayer and Sky Go app (to subscribers) will offer a live stream service online.

LIVE coverage: Follow all the final action right here with us!

Good evening!

17:05 , Matt Verri

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s LIVE coverage of the Africa Cup of Nations final!

It’s Nigeria vs Ivory Coast, facing off to be crowned kings of the continent.

There will plenty of support inside the stadium for hosts Ivory Coast, but the Super Eagles will be backing themselves to spoil the party tonight.

We’ll have all the latest updates, build-up and team news ahead of kick-off, which comes at 8pm GMT from the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.