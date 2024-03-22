Nigeria vs Ghana LIVE! Friendly match stream, latest score and goal updates today

Nigeria vs Ghana LIVE!

Two giants of African football collide this afternoon in a high-profile international friendly showdown in the Moroccan city of Marrakesh. Long-time rivals Nigeria and Ghana face off in the latest edition of the so-called ‘Jollof Derby’, their first match since the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the Super Eagles suffered an agonising defeat to the hosts in a dramatic final last month.

Former Ipswich star Finidi George is now in initial temporary charge of Nigeria as they search for a long-term replacement for ex-head coach Jose Peseiro, but he’s not helped today by the absences of several key players including attacking talisman Victor Osimhen, plus the likes of William Troost-Ekong and Samuel Chukwueze, as he bids to earn the job on a permanent basis.

Ghana, meanwhile, are now back under the management of ex-Borussia Dortmund stalwart Otto Addo, who has re-taken the reins after Chris Hughton was sacked following another dismal group-stage exit at AFCON. The Black Stars are also missing a number of important stars today including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and West Ham forward Mohammed Kudus. Follow Nigeria vs Ghana live below with Standard Sport!

Nigeria vs Ghana latest news

Kick-off time: 4pm GMT, Stade de Marrakech

How to watch

Nigeria team news: Seven changes from AFCON final

Ghana team news: Experimental team named by Addo

Standard Sport prediction

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:27 , George Flood

23 mins: The likes of Iwobi and Onyeka are trying to drive Nigeria forward, with a low shot - I think from Iheanacho - inside the box blocked before Ghana try to break quickly.

It swiftly fizzles out, however, allowing the Super Eagles to immediately get back in the ascendancy.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:24 , George Flood

20 mins: Ghana are inching forward with a succession of free-kicks, though Ayew’s deep delivery from wide on the right is repelled.

The Black Stars quickly come again, but a woeful cross is easily gathered by Stanley Nwabali in the Nigeria goal.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:21 , George Flood

17 mins: Ghana are cut apart and Iheanacho unleashes a powerful half-volley that is tipped over by Ati-Zigi!

The Super Eagles then scream for a penalty for handball inside the box, but their hearty appeals are waved away by Moroccan referee Jayed Jalal.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:19 , George Flood

14 mins: You can hear every shout from the players and coaches from what is an empty stadium in Marrakech.

Ati-Zigi with another low save before Semenyo goes down injured for Ghana.

He’s quickly back on his feet, however.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:16 , George Flood

12 mins: It’s all too rushed and frantic from Ghana, which is perhaps hardly surprising given the experimental nature of their side and number of players eager to impress.

Nigeria break forward with menace again, but Ati-Zigi smothers a loose ball.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:13 , George Flood

10 mins: Chance for Nigeria!

Kelechi Iheanacho creates the space for a decent curling strike that is beaten away low to his right by Ati-Zigi.

The Super Eagles have a couple of corners in quick succession, but nothing comes of them and they end up giving away a free-kick.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:12 , George Flood

8 mins: No real rhythm or fluency from either side in these early exchanges.

It’s combative stuff, though neither team are retaining the ball well.

A long pass sent forward by Ghana’s Baba Iddrisu intended for the run of Antoine Semenyo is shielded behind for a goal kick.

A fast ball into the box for Jordan Ayew also ends up going behind.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:09 , George Flood

5 mins: It’s all a bit scrappy early on, with both sides giving possession away plenty including in dangerous defensive areas.

No further chances to speak of as yet.

Nigeria 0-0 Ghana

16:07 , George Flood

3 mins: Nigeria are piling on the early pressure in Marrakesh, forcing a strong parried save from St Gallen goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi.

Nigeria vs Ghana

16:04 , George Flood

KICK-OFF

Off and running!

Ghana kick off to get us underway.

They are in their red change strips this afternoon, with Nigeria in white.

Nigeria vs Ghana

15:55 , George Flood

The teams are out at the Stade de Marrakech in Morocco!

We’ll be underway very shortly in this clash between two West African rivals - a friendly in all but name.

Ghana name experimental team with nine changes from AFCON

15:45 , George Flood

Crystal Palace forward Jordan Ayew captains Ghana today and along with Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed, is one of only two players to retain their starting berths from that dramatic late AFCON draw with Mozambique in January that ended up sending them home early once again.

With those raft of absentees, it’s an experimental-looking side from Otto Addo also featuring Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo.

(Getty Images)

Seven changes from Nigeria side that lost the AFCON final

15:40 , George Flood

Nigeria show only four of the same starters from last month’s AFCON final in goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali, West Brom defender Semi Ajayi, Brentford midfielder Frank Onyeka and Fulham’s Alex Iwobi.

Otherwise it’s all change, with the likes of star striker Victor Osimhen, captain William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Chukwueze and Ola Aina all sidelined.

Wilfred Ndidi returns from injury to skipper the side from midfield with Kenneth Omeruo only a substitute.

The likes of Ademola Lookman have to make do with a spot on the bench as Finidi George opts for Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho and Cyriel Dessers of Rangers to lead his attack instead.

The headline selection though is that of Benjamin Tanimu, the 21-year-old centre-back who plays his football in Tanzania with Ihefu Sports Club.

He lines up in defence instead of Fulham’s Calvin Bassey.

(Getty Images)

Ghana lineup

15:27 , George Flood

Starting XI: Ati-Zigi, Seidu, Kpozo, Abdul Samed, Baba, Addo, Amankwah, Nuamah, Opoku, Semenyo, Ayew

Subs: Odoi, Adams, Fatawu, Bukari, Wollacott, Lamptey, Francis, Annan, Manaf Nurudeen, Osman, Asare

Nigeria lineup

15:20 , George Flood

Starting XI: Nwabali, Osayi-Samuel, Ajayi, Tanimu, Awaziem, Onyemaechi, Ndidi, Onyeka, Iwobi, Iheanacho, Dessers

Subs: Uzoho, Ojo, Collins, Lookman, Umar, Tella, Dele-Bashiru, Simon, Yusuf, Onyedika, Bassey, Omeruo

Alex Iwobi reflects on 'crazy period' after suffering online abuse

15:16 , George Flood

Alex Iwobi has spoken candidly of late of the cyberbullying he was subjected to during the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The former Arsenal and Everton winger has bounced back from his ordeal in recent weeks, playing a key role for in-form Fulham and scoring against the likes of Manchester United and Wolves.

"The whole competition I didn't see it," Iwobi said of the online abuse on the Project 17 podcast.

"I remember in a press conference they said, 'where is the creativity?’ and I had to address the role I was given and I said I am the kind of guy who will listen to my coach and try to do the job I'm told to do."

He added: “I'm really tired of socials, really and truly.

"I would rather just be real in real life. I have seen people come off socials, like Stormzy and Jay-Z don't have it and I feel they are living life peacefully.

"I don't want people to think I am affected because I'm not.

“We came to the conclusion I needed to jump back on socials and it was important for people to see how I felt, rather than a statement where I thank you for the support and say that cyberbullying is wrong.

"Obviously now I'm back and seeing messages, I said thank you but I didn't want to go into detail. It was a crazy period."

(AFP via Getty Images)

15:02 , George Flood

A little peek inside the Ghana dressing room at the Stade de Marrakech.

The Black Stars will be in their red Puma change strips this afternoon.

Official team news on the way soon!

Finidi George: There is nothing friendly about Nigeria vs Ghana matches

14:57 , George Flood

Friendly or no friendly, a clash with old rivals Ghana is quite the baptism of fire for Finidi George in his new role as Nigeria interim boss.

The Super Eagles hero has issued a rallying cry to his depleted squad ahead of today’s meeting in Marrakech, looking to rebuild momentum after the pain of last month’s AFCON final loss ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in the summer.

“We finished in second place at the Africa Cup of Nations and everyone expects us to maintain that high rating and be even better in a short while,” George said this week, per Adepoju Tobi Samuel.

“Our objective is to get good results in these two matches and stay positive ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

“They call them friendly matches but there is really nothing friendly when you play, especially Ghana.

“I have been involved in matches against Ghana since the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations in Senegal.

(AP)

“Matches between our countries are serious duels and always seen as battles by our peoples.

“The Black Stars did not perform that well at the recent Africa Cup of Nations and they will be keen to banish that memory.

“We will be missing four players who have pulled out due to injury but I have confidence in the team that we have here that they will wear the green-white-green with pride and with patriotic fervour.”

Finidi George hoping to impress with Super Eagles job audition

14:43 , George Flood

Finidi George is a legend for Nigeria, having earned 62 caps for the Super Eagles between 1991-2002 and featured at two World Cups, as well as winning the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations.

Last year, the former Ajax, Real Betis, Mallorca and Ipswich winger won the Nigeria Professional Football League title coaching Enyimba and had been serving as an assistant to ex-Nigeria boss Jose Peseiro, who left his role after his contract expired in the wake of last month’s AFCON final loss.

George is taking charge of the friendly double-header against Ghana and Mali and will hope to do enough to be considered for the full-time role, which he has applied for.

Nigeria have World Cup qualifiers coming up against South Africa and Benin in June and will want to have Peseiro’s long-term replacement in situ soon.

Otto Addo 'happy to be back' in Ghana job after Chris Hughton sacked

14:34 , George Flood

Former 15-cap winger Otto Addo previously served as Ghana coach in 2022, taking over on an initial interim basis from Serbian Milovan Rajevac and leading Ghana to the World Cup by holding off Nigeria.

He was later appointed to the permanent job but left after the group-stage exit in Qatar, replaced by technical advisor Chris Hughton.

Addo previously shared his Ghana role with a job as talent coach at Borussia Dortmund, but he will leave the German giants in May to focus full-time on Ghana.

"I’m happy to be back,” Addo said this week, per Ghanasoccernet.

“It was quite interesting because when you compare the squad now to the squad at the AFCON, there are a lot of replacements.

“We have a lot of injuries and so, I have like seven or eight new guys in camp with less experience but we have a bright future.

"I’m looking forward to the game for the young boys to show and then the combination with those who have experience and being with the team for some time and to guide them.

“It will be an interesting match.”

(AP)

Nigeria vs Ghana prediction

14:15 , George Flood

Such has been the mess Ghana have been in of late, it’s difficult to back them against the beaten AFCON finalists.

Nigeria to win, 2-0.

(REUTERS)

Ghana team news

14:13 , George Flood

There is no Thomas Partey again for Ghana, with the midfielder, who also played no part at AFCON, staying behind at Arsenal to work on his fitness after another injury-plagued season so far.

Partey featured for a Gunners team in a 4-0 behind-closed-doors friendly defeat by QPR on Thursday.

West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus will also not play after a reported knock sustained this week, along with the likes of Joseph Paintsil, Inaki Williams and Majeed Ashimeru.

Nurudeen Abdulai and Fredrick Asare both received late call-ups, along with Osman Bukari, Edmund Addo, Jerome Opoku, Forson Amankwaah, Ebenezer Annan, Baba Iddrisu and Francis Abu.

(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Nigeria team news

14:06 , George Flood

Both sides are missing several key players for this afternoon’s showdown in Marrakesh.

Nigeria’s long list of absentees is headlined by attacking talisman Victor Osimhen, who withdrew from the squad through injury earlier this week and will not be available for Tuesday night’s clash with Mali (also in Marrakech) either.

Captain William Troost-Ekong is also out after surgery, along with the likes of Nottingham Forest forward Taiwo Awoniyi and Empoli right-back Tyronne Ebuehi.

AC Milan star Samuel Chukwueze and Forest defender Ola Aina are among the other players also not available to interim coach Finidi George, as well as Gabriel Osho, the Luton defender who had earned his first senior call-up this month.

(AP)

How to watch Nigeria vs Ghana

14:00 , George Flood

TV channel: Today’s match has not been selected for live coverage by any UK TV broadcaster.

Live stream: UK viewers can watch the game via bookmaker Bet365.

Welcome to Nigeria vs Ghana live coverage

13:55 , George Flood

Good afternoon and welcome to Standard Sport’s live coverage of Nigeria vs Ghana as the West African rivals go head to head once again in a high-profile friendly match in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Today’s meeting represents the first match for both sides since the most recent Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles fell victim to an agonising turnaround from hosts Ivory Coast to be narrowly defeated in last month’s final.

Super Eagles legend Finidi George is in temporary charge of Nigeria this month following the exit of former boss Jose Peseiro, though his chances of impressing enough to take the job on a permanent basis have been harmed by the absences of a number of key players including Victor Osimhen.

In the opposite dugout is Otto Addo, the former Borussia Dortmund player and coach re-appointed to replace Chris Hughton following a second successive abysmal AFCON showing from the Black Stars in which they were knocked out in the group stage once again.

Bragging rights are up for grabs as two new eras are launched in the latest edition of the so-called ‘Jollof Derby’, with kick-off this afternoon at 4pm GMT.

Stay tuned for build-up, all the latest team news and live updates from the Stade de Marrakech.