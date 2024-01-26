Nigeria vs Cameroon: AFCON Prediction, kick-off time, TV, live stream, team news, h2h results, odds

Two of the continent's giants meet in the last-16 of the Africa Cup of Nations on Saturday, whe Nigeria face Cameroon.

The neighbouring countries endured wildly different group stages with the Super Eagles enjoying a cruise into the knockouts with victories over Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau.

Cameroon, meanwhile, were on the verge of a shock exit at the hands of Gambia when two stoppage-time goals sent them through in dramatic fashion.

But the rumours surrounding their camp and a set on uninspiring performances make them the underdogs to reach the quarter-finals, where Namibia or Angola will lie in wait.

The Indomitable Lions will be keen to avenge their defeat to Nigeria at this stage of the 2019 AFCON, whereas it was the Super Eagles who were ousted by Tunisia in the last-16 two years ago.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria vs Cameroon is scheduled for an 8pm GMT kick-off on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The match will take place at Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Cameroon

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on BBC Three and Sky Sports Football, with coverage starting at 7.55pm.

Live stream: The game will be aired live and free online via the BBC Sport and iPlayer portals. Sky subscribers can also catch the contest via the Sky Go app.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nigeria vs Cameroon team news

Jose Peseiro has found success with a 3-4-3 formation in Nigeria's last two matches, with Fulham defender Calvin Bassey impressing.

Alhassan Yusuf and William Troost-Ekong are racing back to fitness after injury issues, and both have been pictured in training.

Moses Simon and Ademola Lookman are competing to flank Victor Osimhen while Alex Iwobi may expect to replace Joe Aribo in the middle of the park. Left wing-back Zaidu Sanusi should also return.

Cameroon's preparation has focused on Andre Onana's situation, with the Manchester United goalkeeper reportedly involved in a bust-up with national team chief Samuel Eto'o after being dropped for the Gambia game.

Onana's cousin, Fabrice Ondoa, is his chief competition for the gloves whereas veteran striker Vincent Aboubakar may finally be fit to make his bow at the 2023 AFCON.

Nigeria vs Cameroon prediction

Even though Nigeria put together a solid record in the groups, they have often failed to make it count at crucial moments in recent times.

Up against a Cameroon team with a particular point to prove, this one may go all the way.

A 1-1 draw, Nigeria to win on penalties.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

The Super Eagles have lost just one of their last eight meetings with the Indomitable Lions.

Nigeria wins: 12

Cameroon wins: 5

Draw: 8

