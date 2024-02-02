Nigeria vs Angola: AFCON prediction, kick-off time, team news, TV, live stream, h2h results, odds today

Nigeria have been installed as favourites to win Africa Cup of Nations as they prepare to face Angola tonight in the quarter-finals.

The Super Eagles made easy work of Cameroon in the last-16 stage, with former Everton youngster Ademola Lookman scoring both goals.

Angola, meanwhile, started the tournament slowly but have built up momentum, albeit against nations they should be beating in Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Namibia, and this will be their toughest test to date.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Nigeria vs Angola is scheduled for a 5pm GMT kick-off today, Friday, February 2, 2024.

The match will take place at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium.

Nigeria have been building momentum (AP)

Where to watch Nigeria vs Angola

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on Sky Sports, with coverage beginning at 4.45pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Sky Go app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.

Nigeria vs Angola team news

Nigeria have reverted to a back three of late to more success, so expect that to remain. Goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali trained ahead of the game after picking up an injury against Cameroon, but William Troost-Ekong remains a doubt.

Ademola Lookman was back in the starting lineup against Cameroon and scored both goals, so will keep his place alongside Victor Osimhen and Samuel Chukwueze.

Angola will be without first-choice goalkeeper Neblu after his red card in the last game. Signori Antonio will deputise.

Neblu was sent off last time out. (REUTERS)

Nigeria vs Angola prediction

Nigeria have the better team on paper and the pedigree to match. I expected the Super Eagles to make a strong start as they look to put the game to bed in normal time and avoid the energy-sapping extra time.

Nigeria to win 2-0.

Head to head (h2h) history and results

Nigeria wins: 3

Draws: 5

Angola wins: 2

Nigeria vs Angola match odds

Nigeria to qualify: 1/4

Angola to qualify: 13/5

Odds via Betfair (subject to change).