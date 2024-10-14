Nigeria to boycott Libya AFCON qualifier after 'disgraceful' 12-hour airport nightmare

Stranded: Nigeria’s players posted pictures of their airport ordeal after arriving in Libya (X/@WTroostEkong)

Nigeria’s players are planning to boycott their latest Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya after they were left stranded at an airport for more than 12 hours.

The Super Eagles squad flew into the Al Abraq International Airport in Libya on Sunday night ahead of their latest AFCON qualifier on Tuesday after being diverted from their original destination of Benghazi.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have released a statement explaining how they were then stuck at the airport throughout Sunday night, with captain William Troost-Ekong claiming they were left without food or drink.

Troost-Ekong posted on social media platform X on Monday morning to say how the squad were now planning to boycott their match with Libya, whom they beat 1-0 at home in Uyo on Friday thanks to a late winner from Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

“12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Libya after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Libyan government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason,” wrote former Watford defender Troost-Ekong.

“They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games.

“I’ve experienced stuff before playing away in Africa but this is disgraceful behaviour. Even the Tunisian pilot who thankfully managed to navigate the last minute change to an airport not fit for our plane to land had never seen something like this before.

12+ hours in an abandoned airport in Lybia after our plane was diverted whilst descending. Lybian government rescinded our approved landing in Benghazi with no reason. They’ve locked the airport gates and left us without phone connection, food or drink. All to play mind games. — William Troost-Ekong (M.O.N) (@WTroostEkong) October 14, 2024

“Upon arrival he tried to find a nearby airport to rest with his crew to be denied at every hotel again under Government instruction. He could sleep there but NO NIGERIAN crew members allowed. They have returned to now sleep on the plane which is parked up.

“At this point we have called for our Nigerian Government to intervene and rescue us. As the captain together with the team we have decided that we will NOT play this game. CAF (Confederation of African Football) should look at the report and what is happening here.

“Even if they decide to allow this kind of behaviour, let them have the points. We will not accept to travel anywhere by road here, even with security it’s not safe. We can only imagine what the hotel or food would be like given to us IF we continued.

“We respect ourselves and respect our opponents when they are our guests in Nigeria. Mistakes happen but these things on purpose have nothing to do with int. football.”

A statement from the NFF read: “The delegation of Nigeria to Tuesday’s 2025 AFCON qualifier against Libya still remained at the Al Abraq Airport 12 hours after landing in Libya

“The chartered ValueJet aircraft was, strangely and in a dangerous manner, diverted to the small airport away from Benghazi just as the pilot was completing his approach to the Benghazi Airport. We understand the Al Abraq International Airport is only used for hajj operations.

Fury: Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong confirmed the team would boycott the match (AFP via Getty Images)

“Fatigued players and officials have remained nonplussed as the host Libyan Football Federation failed to send any reception team or even vehicles to take the delegation members from the airport to their hotel, said to be 3 hours away in Benghazi.

“The NFF made arrangements for separate vehicles for the team but the plan was unhinged by the diversion of the aircraft. Players have resolved not to play the match any longer as NFF officials are making plans to fly the team back home.”