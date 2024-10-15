Nigeria boycott AFCON qualifier against Libya as CAF launch investigation

(X/@WTroostEkong)

Nigeria have boycotted their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier with Libya and flown home after being stranded overnight in an airport in the country.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has been in contact with both countries following the “disturbing conditions” that Nigerian players were allegedly subjected to at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

CAF’s disciplinary board has launched an investigation and say “appropriate action will be taken against those who violated the CAF Statutes and Regulations”.

The Nigeria squad left Libya on Monday afternoon after being stranded in an airport there for 20 hours.

The Nigeria squad flew to Al Abraq Airport in Libya on Sunday, landing just before 8pm after the pilot had been told he could not land in the initial destination of Benghazi.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) say they arrived at Al Abraq to find no officials from the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) and no word on where their buses were to take them to their hotel.

“Hour after hour, and with mounting frustration, delegation members, particularly the players, grew restless,” said the NFF’s director of communications Dr Ademola Olajire.

“There was no food or water provided by the LFF, or where to even procure these items, and there was no network or internet connection at the airport. These swiftly increased the level of frustration and anger.”

The NFF put out a statement on Monday titled “20 Points of a 20-hour ordeal on Libyan soil”, which detailed the circumstances they endured overnight on Sunday.

The squad eventually flew home at around 3pm on Monday and arrived back in Nigeria that evening.

“BACK HOME SAFE & SOUND,” Nigeria captain Wiliam Troost-Ekong tweeted. “Proud of this team, NAIJA SPIRIT can’t be broken.

“Throw at us what you want, it’s in our blood to overcome. I’ve seen a lot in my 10 years with this group, but nothing like this, an experience that has brought us even closer TOGETHER.”

The LFF said the incident was not deliberate and urged Nigeria to be understanding.

“We have the utmost respect for our Nigerian counterparts and want to reassure them that the diversion of their flight was not intentional,” the LFF said in a statement to news agency Reuters.

“We firmly reject any claims that suggest foul play or sabotage in this situation. We hope that this misunderstanding can be resolved with understanding and goodwill.”