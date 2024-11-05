Nicolas Dalby out of UFC Fight Night 247 as Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos faces newcomer
It's UFC Fight Night 247 fight week, but the lineup has been hit with a change.
Days prior to the event, Nicolas Dalby is out of his welterweight bout vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who now faces Zach Scroggin.
Two people with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the change Tuesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.
It's unclear why Dalby (23-5-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) withdrew from the bout.
Dos Santos (28-4-1 MMA, 10-4-1 UFC) looks to get in the win column for the first time in three appearances. After a draw vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov in November 2023, dos Santos lost by unanimous decision to Randy Brown in June.
Scroggin (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC) welterweight champion. In seven pro fights, he has seven wins and five finishes.
MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)
Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates
Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns
Denise Gomes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios
Reinier de Ridder vs. Gerald Meerschaert
Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson
PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)
Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin
Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic
Charlie Radtke vs. Matthew Semelsberger
Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Stamann
Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula
Gaston Bolanos vs. Cortavious Romious
Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli
