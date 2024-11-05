Nicolas Dalby out of UFC Fight Night 247 as Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos faces newcomer

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

It's UFC Fight Night 247 fight week, but the lineup has been hit with a change.

Days prior to the event, Nicolas Dalby is out of his welterweight bout vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, who now faces Zach Scroggin.

Two people with knowledge of the matchup informed MMA Junkie of the change Tuesday but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

It's unclear why Dalby (23-5-1 MMA, 7-4-1 UFC) withdrew from the bout.

Dos Santos (28-4-1 MMA, 10-4-1 UFC) looks to get in the win column for the first time in three appearances. After a draw vs. Rinat Fakhretdinov in November 2023, dos Santos lost by unanimous decision to Randy Brown in June.

Scroggin (7-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC) is the Fighting Alliance Championship (FAC) welterweight champion. In seven pro fights, he has seven wins and five finishes.

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET)

Neil Magny vs. Carlos Prates

Cody Garbrandt vs. Miles Johns

Denise Gomes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Bernardo Sopaj vs. Ricky Turcios

Reinier de Ridder vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Luana Pinheiro vs. Gillian Robertson

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 4 p.m. ET)

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos vs. Zach Scroggin

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dusko Todorovic

Charlie Radtke vs. Matthew Semelsberger

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Cody Stamann

Melissa Mullins vs. Klaudia Sygula

Gaston Bolanos vs. Cortavious Romious

Tresean Gore vs. Antonio Trocoli

