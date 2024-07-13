Nicola Zalewski to consider transfer options upon return to Trigoria

Nicola Zalewski will soon address his future at Roma.

The Polish wide man is expected back at Trigoria in the next few days.

Following his performances at the Euro’s with the Polish national team, Zalewski is bound to attract interest.

According to Il Messaggero, Zalewski will soon meet with De Rossi and evaluate all options on the market.

Roma no longer consider him a key part of their long-term project and the player will be free to consider a move away from the Italian capital.