Nico Ali Walsh says he turned down opportunity to fight Jake Paul

Muhammad Ali’s grandson versus Jake Paul in the boxing ring?

Nico Ali Walsh, grandson of "The Greatest," said he turned down the chance – along with a multimillion-dollar contract from MVP Promotions, co-founded by Paul.

“I’m not a part of that circus league of boxing,’’ Ali Walsh said.

MVP Promotions did not immediately respond to USA TODAY Sports' request for comment.

Ali Walsh (10-1, with 5 KOs) made the claim Saturday during an in-ring interview after beating Sona Akale by unanimous decision in their six-round middleweight bout. Boos from the crowd seemed to set him off.

Nico Ali Walsh (right) during a 2021 fight.

It started when Ali Walsh took issue with recent remarks made by Teofimo Lopez, who fought later in the night in the main event.

“He disrespects my family saying I’m only in boxing because I’m desperate for money and fame,’’ Ali Walsh said. “I just want everyone to know that I chose the path of boxing. I chose the path of legacy. If I wanted to I could be a millionaire right now.

“Before this fight I denied a multimillion-dollar contract from MVP Promotions to fight Jake Paul and I’m fighting a real fighter tonight. So, I’m not part of that circus league of boxing. This is the real league of boxing. This is what I’m going to do.’’

Ali Walsh, 23, made his pro debut in August 2021 and on Saturday avenged his only defeat – a majority decision loss to Akale last year. But the victory required a trip to the hospital.

He fought through the sixth and final round with a dislocated shoulder that will need repair and also scored the only knockdown of the fight.

