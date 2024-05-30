Burns and O'Hair clubhouse leaders with three-shot lead at RBC Canadian Open
HAMILTON — Americans Sam Burns and Sean O'Hair are the clubhouse leaders in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open.
They are three shots ahead of the pack after 7-under 63 rounds.
Two-time champion Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland is in a group tied for fourth at 4-under par.
McIlroy played with Canadians Nick Taylor and Taylor Pendrith.
Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., won the national men's golf championship last year. He finished his day at 2 over.
Pendrith, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had a 1-under 69 round.
