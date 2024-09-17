PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 16: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles walks off the field against the Atlanta Falcons at the end of the first half in the game at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776151356 ORIG FILE ID: 2172493108

The questions about whether Nick Sirianni is a good head coach won't go away after the Philadelphia Eagles lost to the Atlanta Falcons, particularly because of the late play call with under two minutes to go on Monday.

Instead of running the ball on 3rd-and-3 with the Falcons having no timeouts, Sirianni and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore dialed up a simple pass in the flat off play action. It would have worked if Saquon Barkley hadn't dropped an easy catch, but that's not the point. The clock stopped, the Eagles kicked a field goal, and the Falcons overcame a 99 percent chance of losing to give Kirk Cousins his first win with Atlanta.

Sirianni had this to say:

“They were running a certain defense and junking it up in the middle, so we were trying to go on around the outside, and it didn’t work,” he said.

"The decision to pass it there, again like I said, when there were junking it up inside, with it being fourth and three to go for it, I thought with them not having any timeouts, I wanted them to be down a touchdown and see if they could drive the field," he added. "And they did."

Not great!

More NFL!

Saquon Barkley's awful dropped pass led to a Peyton Manning reaction like he was an Eagles fan

NFL Power Rankings Week 3: Saints’ resurgence feels incredibly fake, but we can’t lie to ourselves forever

Why Kirk Cousins finally beating the Eagles on MNF during Week 2 was so special

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nick Sirianni's explanation for the questionable Saquon Barkley pass play wasn't great