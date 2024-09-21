.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban absolutely tore into Florida for its current predicament during Saturday's latest edition of ESPN's College GameDay.

As the panel discussed the current struggles with Gator football, Saban harshly criticized the program for churning through coaches in the post-Urban Meyer days and for not adapting to the times at hand.

To Saban, the problems with Florida go far past the coaching side into the basic structure of the athletics program.

"When you've been through four coaches and haven't had success, there's something else that people should be looking at," Saban said during his sharp critique of Florida football.

Nick Saban on the struggles of the Florida and Florida State football programs. 🏈📺🎙️#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/a4f8JELapR — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 21, 2024

Saban also shared his reasoning for why Florida State hasn't been successful this season, but his comments on Florida sting worse.

If you're a Gators fan, you might want to take Saban seriously here. As the schedule gets harder for Florida as the season goes on, the more true his words may ring.

Feature image courtesy of ESPN.

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Nick Saban ripped into Florida's recent struggles as signs of administrative issues