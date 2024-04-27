Nick Saban, draft analysts size up Dolphins’ second-round pick Patrick Paul

What analysts are saying about Houston left tackle Patrick Paul, who was selected by the Dolphins with the 55th overall pick in Friday’s second round:

▪ Former Alabama coach Nick Saban, who’s working on ABC’s coverage of the draft:

“This guy is really a good athlete. He has great athletic ability in pass protection. He has really good feet. He has really good balance and body control. He’s long. He’s what you look for in a tackle.

“He has to be able to play with a little more power and he has got to be able to create the ability to anchor in pass pro. This is kind of a developmental guy, but the kind of a developmental guy you like because he’s got all the attributes you’re looking for, so when he develops, he can be really good.”

▪ NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah: “You go back to back with really athletic guys who are trying to chase their potential [in first round pick Chop Robinson and Paul]... Patrick Paul is enormous. When you look at his arm length, it’s ridiculous. Thirty six and a quarter inch arms on 331 pounds with that 6-7 height.

There were people who had him in this range in the 50s. There were other people who had him down more toward the fourth round.

“This is someone with a lot of tools you can work with, mainly that size and length.”

▪ ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr: “He looks the part. The longest arms I’ve ever seen. Incredible length. When he plays with proper pad level, he can move defenders off the line of scrimmage. He’ll run into trouble [with] balance issues. Really does little to excite blocking in space. As a pass blocker, the size, the arm length, you covet that, you want that.”

But… “his hand placement needs to be much more consistent. Needs to keep that pad level from getting too high. He needs technique work. He needs to be coached. He’s not ready yet to hold his own as a left tackle in the National Football League.”

▪ ESPN’s Booger McFarland: “He’s the quintessential project guy. You look at all the traits – the arm length, the bend, the athleticism. He’s got to get with an offensive line coach to make sure to get all of that potential out of him.”

▪ ESPN’s Louis Riddick: “Miami has done a good job developing offensive linemen. They are going to need Patrick Paul to start using those hands, rolling his hips, playing more physical because he doesn’t play that way yet. They’ve got to pull it out of him.”

▪ ESPN’s Matt Miller says he’s “an agile easy-moving pass protector who might need a little more seasoning but has future starting left tackle traits. “... ESPN’s Jordan Reid calls him a “long, lean tackle prospect with lots of natural gifts.”

